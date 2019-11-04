Saints nominate Cameron Jordan for Salute to Service Award

The Salute to Service Award annually recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who demonstrate commitment to honoring and supporting the military community, as nominated by each NFL club.

The Saints nominated Jordan for his work representing the club and the NFL as he visited troops and their families in South Korea in 2019. Annually, he has also taken part in several events in the New Orleans area related to the military including visiting military bases and taking part in the Pros vs. G.I. Joes video gaming tournaments at the team's facility.