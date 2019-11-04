Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints nominate Cameron Jordan for Salute to Service Award

Finalists will be announced in January, the winner in February at the NFL Honors show

Nov 04, 2019
The New Orleans Saints nominated defensive end Cameron Jordan for the ninth annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

The Salute to Service Award annually recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who demonstrate commitment to honoring and supporting the military community, as nominated by each NFL club.

The Saints nominated Jordan for his work representing the club and the NFL as he visited troops and their families in South Korea in 2019. Annually, he has also taken part in several events in the New Orleans area related to the military including visiting military bases and taking part in the Pros vs. G.I. Joes video gaming tournaments at the team's facility.

Finalists will be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a two-hour prime-time awards special to air nationally Feb. 1, 2019 the night before Super Bowl LIV.

Read more about Cam Jordan's work with the military and the Salute to Service Award.

