Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about the Saints on Wednesday, July 28

GM Mickey Loomis, Coach Sean Payton will meet the press at 5 p.m.

Jul 28, 2021 at 09:15 AM
  1. General Manager Mickey Loomis and Coach Sean Payton will address the media at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. You can watch the press conferences live here.
  2. The Saints announced some roster moves Tuesday including putting star receiver Michael Thomas on the PUP list.
  3. There are still some tickets available for a few of the team's open training camp practices. Check Saints Training Camp Central for tickets availability. You can find them here.
  4. NFL Media reporter Jim Trotter will be the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You will be able to find the show here around noon.
  5. Do you have an Amazon Echo? Add New Orleans Saints News Briefs to get a daily update on your favorite team.

