Saints fans should be prepared again for NFL's Security Measures at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

As the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Champions Square get back to football, SMG New Orleans reminds all Saints fans that the additional security measures instituted by the NFL in 2013 remain in place for Friday's preseason home opener vs. Tennessee. Fans should arrive early and allow for extra time to enter the stadium throughout the 2014 season.

Security at all entrances for both the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Champions Square will include metal-detecting wands, and the NFL's clear bag policy will also be enforced. Gates at Champions Square open at 4pm, and all gates at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome are open at 5pm.

To provide a safer environment, bags are restricted to one clear vinyl/plastic bag (12" x 12" x 6") per person, and one small clutch purse (6.5" x 4.5" maximum size). The small clutch should be approximately the size of a hand, and can be taken into the stadium with the larger clear plastic bag, or separately. The policy is designed to speed entry.

Prohibited carry-in items also include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, non-approved seat cushions, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size. Non-approved seat cushions include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers.

Other items not allowed on the SMG Complex include cans, bottles, weapons, fireworks, contraband, video cameras, still cameras with lenses that exceed six inches, recording devices, beach balls, laser pointers, artificial noisemakers and containers of any kind.

The entertainment at Champions Square includes local band Louisiana Spice. Food and beverage will be available across the Square. Upscale lounge "club XLIV" and new space "The Opening Act" are undergoing design renovations and will debut on Aug. 28 vs. the Baltimore Ravens.