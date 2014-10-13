Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis to host Taste of Hope™ fundraiser on Nov. 18, 2014

The Keenan Lewis Foundation is set to conduct its first Taste of Hope™ fundraiser on Tuesday, November 18, 2014, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This event features an exceptional night of music, hors d'oeuvres and wine service among New Orleans Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis, 28 and his participating teammates in a stunning setting – The New Orleans Board of Trade Ltd.

Its mission is to raise $30,000 for The Keenan Lewis Foundation from the estimated 350 event attendees. Pre-sale admission tickets will be priced at $110 each and two for $175. Ticket prices will increase closer to the event. Upon arrival all attendees will receive a souvenir wine tasting glass with two raffle tickets and a complimentary gift bag upon departure. Event attendees will be able to purchase raffle tickets and participate in live and silent auctions along with drawings to win gift baskets donated by local businesses.

Money raised from our annual Taste of Hope wine tasting fundraiser will be used to fund The Keenan Lewis Foundation programs and Turkey Give-A-Way. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Tulane University Sickle Cell Center of Southern Louisiana.

Here is your chance to help Keenan Lewis as he helps children. To purchase tickets and find out more about Taste of Hope™, please visit: secure.qgiv.com/for/klf/event/185302/.

About The Keenan Lewis Foundation:

The Keenan Lewis Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 community based non-profit organization that focuses on improving the education and health of children and adolescents that are living in poverty. The Keenan Lewis Foundation is dedicated to empowering and inspiring children and young adults through the promotion of health, education and athletics. For more information about The Keenan Lewis Foundation please visit:www.thekeenanlewisfoundation.org.