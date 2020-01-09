Saints Coach Sean Payton to join ESPN's 'Postseason NFL Countdown' as guest analyst Sunday

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton – who led the Saints to a championship in Super Bowl XLIV and NFC South division titles the past three seasons – will be a special guest analyst on Sunday's "Postseason NFL Countdown" show. Members of ESPN's college football team will also be part of Countdown as a preview to Monday's LSU vs. Clemson National Championship matchup.
The Saturday (9 a.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m.) editions of "Countdown" hosted by Sam Ponder and featuring ESPN's full set of analysts and experts at Jax Brewery (600 Decatur St.) will be part of ESPN's extensive coverage of both the NFL and college football playoff weekend.
This is Countdown's first trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship.