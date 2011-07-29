Saints Announce Three Roster Moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has released CB Randall Gay and terminated the contract/failed physical with LS Jason Kyle and waived/failed physical LB Stanley Arnoux.

Kyle, a 16-year veteran long snapper, joined the Saints prior to the 2009 season and earned a Super Bowl XLIV title with the team. A former fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 1995, Kyle has played in 203 career regular-season games along with 11 postseason contests, having had stints with Seattle, Cleveland, St. Louis, San Francisco and Carolina before coming to the Saints. He had appeared in 164 consecutive games combining the regular and postseasons, until suffering a midseason shoulder injury in 2010 that sidelined him for the final seven games.

Gay, a seven-year veteran, arrived in 2008, as an unrestricted free agent with experience as both a starter and as an extra defensive back. In 2010 he appeared in four games before a concussion ended his season. Gay has extensive postseason experience, having appeared in nine contests, including three Super Bowls. He played his first four seasons in the NFL as a member of the New England Patriots. The Louisiana native and former LSU standout has six career interceptions for 100 yards in returns, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and two sacks in his career. He has also returned two fumbles for touchdowns. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2004.