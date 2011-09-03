Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Announce Roster Moves

The team announced 27 transactions on Saturday.

Sep 03, 2011 at 06:31 AM
reis_article.jpg

The New Orleans Saints announced today the team has terminated the contracts of the following veteran players: TE Tory Humphrey, T George Foster, T Jordan Black, S Chris Reis, CB Trumaine McBride, CB Quincy Butler, LB Clint Ingram, RB Chris Taylor (from reserve/injured list) and S Pierson Prioleau. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The following players were waived by the Saints: TE Tyler Lorenzen, WR Montez Billings, LB Dwight Roberson, DT Dexter Larimore, QB Sean Canfield, WR Andy Tanner, CB Terrail Lambert, LS Kyle Nelson, LB Nate Bussey, C Cecil Newton, WR Jarred Fayson (from reserve/injured), TE Michael Higgins and DT Swanson Miller.

The following players were placed on reserve/injured: RB Patrick Cobbs, S Paul Oliver and WR Joseph Morgan.

Placed on Reserve/Non-Football/Injured (NFI) list: DE Greg Romeus.

Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list: RB Chris Ivory.

The New Orleans Saints begin regular season play on Thursday night (Sept. 8) at Green Bay against the defending Super Bowl champion Packers (7:30 p.m./NBC/Saints Radio Network). The Saints' roster currently stands at the NFL-mandated 53 players. Practice squads may be established tomorrow afternoon following the end of the waiver claiming period.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defense played to expected standard in victory over Raiders

'What we did wasn't anything great. That's our standard'

news

Consecutive tackles for loss in second quarter propelled New Orleans Saints against Las Vegas Raiders in 24-0 victory

Marcus Davenport, Paulson Adebo provided critical stops for Saints defense

news

Cornerback Alontae Taylor set to build on solid debut in starting lineup for New Orleans Saints

'I think I'm mentally there, and physicality is something that I bring to the table'

news

No changes for Andy Dalton after being named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback going forward

'I've been playing the last several weeks and get another opportunity to play again. So it's not like anything changes for me'

news

Coach Dennis Allen says Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Jameis Winston was full participant at Wednesday's practice

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis: 'At this point of the season, this isn't where any of us expected to be'

Says team, defense have to rediscover swagger

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen set for deep review of team during mini-bye

'We'll spend some time dissecting where we're at in terms of the first seven games, things that we've got to improve on'

news

Receiver Chris Olave continues to impress in his rookie season for New Orleans Saints

Defensive end Cam Jordan up to 4.5 sacks this season

news

New Orleans Saints look to make defensive improvement during short-week preparation

'The biggest thing is just mentally being prepared and understanding the things that we have to improve on'

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen: 'It's not a time for panic'

Saints are one game behind NFC South Division leaders

news

Three-play sequence in fourth quarter helped swing lead away from New Orleans Saints against Cincinnati in 30-26 defeat

Offense, special teams, defense each came up short on execution

news

Offensive line paves way to another banner rushing day for New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis supplies defensive pressure with two sacks

Advertising