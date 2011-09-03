Saints Announce Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints announced today the team has terminated the contracts of the following veteran players: TE Tory Humphrey, T George Foster, T Jordan Black, S Chris Reis, CB Trumaine McBride, CB Quincy Butler, LB Clint Ingram, RB Chris Taylor (from reserve/injured list) and S Pierson Prioleau. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The following players were waived by the Saints: TE Tyler Lorenzen, WR Montez Billings, LB Dwight Roberson, DT Dexter Larimore, QB Sean Canfield, WR Andy Tanner, CB Terrail Lambert, LS Kyle Nelson, LB Nate Bussey, C Cecil Newton, WR Jarred Fayson (from reserve/injured), TE Michael Higgins and DT Swanson Miller.

The following players were placed on reserve/injured: RB Patrick Cobbs, S Paul Oliver and WR Joseph Morgan.

Placed on Reserve/Non-Football/Injured (NFI) list: DE Greg Romeus.

Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list: RB Chris Ivory.