Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Rita Benson LeBlanc and Saints players visited the Tom and Gayle Benson Cancer Center on Oct. 14

By Connor Tarter

Oct 15, 2014 at 04:34 AM

New Orleans Saints Owner/Vice Chairman of the Board Rita Benson LeBlanc and players Shayne Graham, Bryce Harris, Ryan Griffin, Terron Armstead, Austin Johnson, Senio Kelemete and Brandon Coleman visited cancer patients at The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center located on the Ochsner Medical Center campus Tuesday.

LeBlanc indicated her excitement and support for the event in an interview before meeting the patients.

"Today we're visiting Ochsner and The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center to shed some light and excitement on a Tuesday in October. I'm also wearing pink because it's breast cancer awareness month. And we're delivering bags and just having a nice time cheering up patients here," LeBlanc said. "We try to make visits as often as we can during the season. Tuesdays are the day off and we have some really great guys here sharing their off-time with the patients here at The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Ochsner."

Saints players visit The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center

Rita Benson LeBlanc, Shayne Graham, Austin Johnson, Bryce Harris, Ryan Griffin, Terron Armstead, Senio Kelemete and Brandon Coleman visited The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center on Oct. 14. Photos by Connor Tarter.

No Title
1 / 26
No Title
2 / 26
No Title
3 / 26
No Title
4 / 26
No Title
5 / 26
No Title
6 / 26
No Title
7 / 26
No Title
8 / 26
No Title
9 / 26
No Title
10 / 26
No Title
11 / 26
No Title
12 / 26
No Title
13 / 26
No Title
14 / 26
No Title
15 / 26
No Title
16 / 26
No Title
17 / 26
No Title
18 / 26
No Title
19 / 26
No Title
20 / 26
No Title
21 / 26
No Title
22 / 26
No Title
23 / 26
No Title
24 / 26
No Title
25 / 26
No Title
26 / 26
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Patients who are currently receiving treatment for their varying ailments and respective cancers enjoyed visits with the players as they distributed Saints items.

The patients were greeted by each player individually, and after being presented with their bag of Saints items were given the opportunity to have photos taken with Ms. LeBlanc and the players, prints of which will be delivered to them at a later date.

Some of the patients were even prepared with some of their own personal Saints memorabilia, which they had autographed by all of the players.

One of the players involved in the visit, Terron Armstead, indicated his appreciation for events such as these.

"As many times as I can in a year I try to get out and do hospital visits, school visits," Armstead said. "I have a family member right now that's fighting cancer, so this was a good opportunity for me. I love to see these people smile. I took a few pictures with Ms. Deb in the front and she just seemed like her day was made, so that's all that matters for us."

In what was possibly the highlight of the afternoon, Ms. LeBlanc and the players were able to witness and assist a patient in ringing a ceremonial bell, which signified the end of her chemotherapy.

LeBlanc pointed out the importance of the visit for all of the patients involved.

"I think it's exciting for them to know that their city and their hospital is special," LeBlanc said. "Our partnership with Ochsner means a great deal to the New Orleans Saints."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints, Blue Cross Foundation ask for 2022 Angel Award nominations

Nominations for $25,000 grant awards open through April 8, 2022
news

Quarterback Geremy Hickbottom leads Team Gaither to victory in inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl 

Defensive back Antwan Collier is Defensive MVP
news

Southern's Ladarius Skelton willing to change, adapt to play in HBCU Legacy Bowl and beyond

'I feel like God put me in a position to be great, and take chances with the opportunity'
news

Quarterback Aqeel Glass looking for separation through preparation during Legacy Bowl week

'The guy who's more prepared is always going to be ready'
news

Southern University receiver Marquis McClain attempting to stand out in HBCU Legacy Bowl

'Just another great opportunity to be able to showcase my talent'
news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders during 2021 season

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' gameday package
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan announced as finalist for NFL 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors
news

Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation partners with 'Toys for Tots', gifting 100,000 toys to children across the Gulf South region

Gifts will focus on communities impacted by Hurricane Ida, as well as children in the greater Birmingham, Alabama area
news

New Orleans Saints partnered with Microsoft Teams for Pregame Huddle Experience with local military members

Military members joined Marquez Callaway, Adam Trautman and Garrett Griffin for pregame talk
news

Black College Football Hall of Fame announces establishment of HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair

New Orleans Saints to serve as presenting partner
news

Demario Davis named as Salute to Service Award nominee for New Orleans Saints 

Star linebacker comes from a family with extensive military service and respect for its importance
news

New Orleans Saints, Community Coffee recognize Army PFC Brian R. Bates Jr., as part of Honorary Captain Program

Bates, a United States Army private first class member, was killed in action on Oct. 27, 2009, when insurgents attacked his vehicle with an improvised explosive device.
Advertising