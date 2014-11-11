Richard Curlin named Saints/Louisiana National Guard High School Coach of the Week

Curlin has been coaching at South Terrebonne for over 30 years and Bourg is home for him. Friday Nov. 7, 2014 Coach Curlin and his 26th ranked Gators finished the regular season just as they started, facing the Cecilia Bulldogs. After striking with two touchdowns early in the first quarter the Bulldogs seemed as they were ready for battle. Coach Curlin and his gators went on to score 49 unanswered points.