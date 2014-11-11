Richard Curlin named Saints/Louisiana National Guard High School Coach of the Week

The New Orleans Saints/Louisiana National Guard Coach of the Week goes to Richard Curlin of South Terrebonne High School.
Curlin has been coaching at South Terrebonne for over 30 years and Bourg is home for him. Friday Nov. 7, 2014 Coach Curlin and his 26th ranked Gators finished the regular season just as they started, facing the Cecilia Bulldogs. After striking with two touchdowns early in the first quarter the Bulldogs seemed as they were ready for battle. Coach Curlin and his gators went on to score 49 unanswered points.
Congratulations to Coach Curlin and his Gators as they finished the regular season 9-1, and good luck as they host their home playoff game against Lakeshore this Friday, Nov. 14 at South Terrebonne High School.
To see the full story of Coach Curlin please tune in to Outside the Huddle this Thursday 6 p.m. on CST.