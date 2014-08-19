Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Raven Foster and Dante Fuoco named Saints/Chevron Teachers of the Week

Foster and Fuoco were honored at the Saints vs Titans game

Aug 19, 2014 at 03:16 AM

The New Orleans Saints and Chevron recognized two Teachers of the Week at the Saints' home preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Friday, Aug, 15 for their commitment to the development and education of New Orleans area children. Raven Foster and Dante Fuoco were honored.

Foster and Fuoco are both part of the Teach for America program.

Foster, a native of Marrero, earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Xavier University and currently teaches fifth grade at KIPP Central Academy.

She developed a class motto where her main objective is to teach her students how to apply their leadership skills to solve problems and unlock new idea, as they explore uncharted territories in science.

"I teach the most amazing kids every single day," Foster said. "I teach fifth-grade science. Every day in my classroom, we explore science and we get to understand exactly what it is because, for a lot of these kids, it's their first time that they've ever experienced it. So I want to facilitate a 'love' in my classroom. That's what we do every day.  My theme is 'We are science,' and we explore that."

Fuoco is a Pittsburgh native who earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Swarthmore College. His teaching philosophy for the special education students in kindergarten through fifth grade at Chalmette Elementary is to ensure that they will have the best opportunities to learn, grow and leverage their strengths despite their disabilities.

"It means so much to me to be honored, I mean, I think that so much of my job is dedicated to helping out kids who give me so much energy and who really teach me so much about resilience and perseverance," Fuoco said. "So, it's really important also to have a chance to share that with the broader public who maybe wouldn't get a taste of that otherwise."

