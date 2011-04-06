Productive Drafts A Hallmark Of Saints Staff

Since New Orleans Saints Executive Vice-President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, Head Coach Sean Payton, Director of College Scouting Rick Reiprish and the club's staff of college scouts began collaborating on the NFL Draft in 2006, the Saints have made the most of their choices, selecting quality players that now form the foundation of the roster. During this period, the Saints have mined eight starters and several other significant contributors out of their drafts. Three players have been selected to Pro Bowls. Below is a summary of these drafts:

2010

Round 1: CB Patrick Robinson – Started four games as a rookie, contributing on defense and special teams.

Round 2: T Charles Brown – This promising young blocker served as a backup at tackle, while contributing on special teams.

Round 3: TE Jimmy Graham – With only one year of college football at the University of Miami (Fla.) in 2009, Graham made an immediate impact as a rookie, catching 31 passes for 356 yards and five TDs.

Round 5: C Matt Tennant – Young blocker served as backup as a rookie.

Round 7: QB Sean Canfield – Canfield took advantage of the limited reps he received in training camp and spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad.

2009

Round 1: S Malcolm Jenkins – Enjoyed standout sophomore season with successful conversion to free safety, leading defense with four takeaways.

Round 4b: LB Stanley Arnoux – Appeared in nine games in 2010 and contributed on special teams before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

Round 5: P Thomas Morstead – Has finished among NFL leaders in punting as well as touchbacks on his booming kickoffs.

2008

Round 1: DT Sedrick Ellis – Has solidified the interior of the line and had club-best six sacks in a breakout season in 2010

Round 2: CB Tracy Porter – Has commanded a starting slot since joining the team. Made key interceptions in NFC Championship and Super Bowl XLIV.

Round 5b: G Carl Nicks – Powerful run blocker has started 45 straight games at left guard. Selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2010

Round 7: WR Adrian Arrington – Big target expected to push for playing time in 2011.

2007

Round 1: WR Robert Meachem – Has made big plays, averaging 16.3 yards per catch with 17 TDs.

Round 3a: CB Usama Young – Special teams stalwart has 57 stops and two fumble recoveries.

Round 4b: T Jermon Bushrod – Solid starter for the past two seasons at left tackle.

Round 7: LB Marvin Mitchell – Solid special teamer who's picked up 55 coverage stops since 2007, while proving valuable as an inside linebacker.

2006

Round 1: RB Reggie Bush – One of the NFL's most versatile and dynamic players, posting 4,982 all-purpose yards, scoring 32 TDs. The only Saint to score on a run, reception and punt return in postseason

Round 2: S Roman Harper – Five-year starter at strong safety. Finished second on Saints with 100 stops and had team-high five forced fumbles as he was selected to second straight Pro Bowl.

Round 4: G Jahri Evans – Has started every game at right guard over the last five seasons, earning two consecutive Pro Bowl selections

Round 7a: T Zach Strief – Serves as club's chief reserve at tackle, also playing a variety of positions.