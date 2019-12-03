Pro Bowl voting update: Michael Thomas remains atop wide receiver group

The NFL updated a limited Pro Bowl voting leaderboard Monday, Dec. 2 and New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas still leads the wide receiver group. He jumped up one spot to seventh overall in total votes this week.

Thomas is one of 11 Saints in the top five of their position with tackle Terron Armstead (No. 2), returner Deonte Harris (No. 3), punter Thomas Morstead (No. 2), defensive end Cameron Jordan (No. 3), kicker Wil Lutz (No. 3), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (No. 5), strong safety Vonn Bell (No. 3), free safety Marcus Williams (No. 4), fullback Zach Line (No. 5) and tackle Ryan Ramczyk (No. 5).

Thomas is on pace to set the NFL's single-season receiving record and is being touted by some national media members as a MVP candidate. He has hauled in a league-leading 110 receptions in 2019.