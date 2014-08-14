Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Preseason series history between the New Orleans Saints and Tennesse Titans

The series is 14-14-1

Aug 14, 2014 at 03:30 AM

Dating back to when they were the Houston Oilers, the Titans have been New Orleans' most common preseason opponent as the two clubs have squared off 29 times, with the series deadlocked at 14-14-1, including a 10-6 Tennessee win at Nashville's LP Field in the 2012 preseason finale. Tennessee and New Orleans have met 13 times in the regular season, with the Saints trailing 7-5-1, including a 22-17 win at Nashville's LP Field on December 11, 2011 that clinched the club's third consecutive playoff berth.

Date Score Site Attendance
8/18/68 L, 7-21 Houston Astrodome 42,734
9/6/69 L, 14-30 Tulane Stadium 79,937
8/15/70 W, 19-10 Houston Astrodome 46,223
9/12/71 L, 17-24 Tulane Stadium 60,971
9/10/72 T, 14-14 Houston Astrodome 44,571
9/8/73 W, 16-10 Tulane Stadium 62,339
9/7/74 W, 24-16 Houston Astrodome 35,103
8/6/75 L, 7-13 Louisiana Superdome 72,434
8/7/76 W, 13-10 Houston Astrodome 38,675
9/10/77 W, 20-16 Louisiana Superdome 49,964
8/26/78 W, 17-3 Houston Astrodome 49,554
8/24/79 W, 10-7 Louisiana Superdome 54,469
8/17/80 L, 17-20 Houston Astrodome 43,376
8/15/81 W, 27-7 Louisiana Superdome 67,562
8/12/82 L, 20-22 Houston Astrodome 44,599
8/20/83 W, 20-13 Louisiana Supersome 60,430
8/18/84 W, 31-19 Houston Astrodome 45,522
8/17/85 L, 20-30 Louisiana Superdome 53,491
8/23/86 L, 13-24 Houston Astrodome 38,617
8/22/87 L, 13-16 Louisiana Superdome 51,562
8/22/92 L, 3-33 Louisiana Superdome 61,194
8/7/93 W, 37-28 San. Ant., Texas 40,308
8/2/97 W, 21-12 Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium 22,811
8/22/98 L, 24-26 Louisiana Superdome 46,069
9/2/99 W, 12-11 LP Field 63,634
8/12/06 W, 19-16 LP Field 69,143
9/2/10 L, 24-27 LP Field 69,143
9/1/11 L, 9-32 Mercedes-Benz Superdome 72,667
8/30/12 L, 6-10 LP Field 69,143

