Preseason series history between the New Orleans Saints and Tennesse Titans

Dating back to when they were the Houston Oilers, the Titans have been New Orleans' most common preseason opponent as the two clubs have squared off 29 times, with the series deadlocked at 14-14-1, including a 10-6 Tennessee win at Nashville's LP Field in the 2012 preseason finale. Tennessee and New Orleans have met 13 times in the regular season, with the Saints trailing 7-5-1, including a 22-17 win at Nashville's LP Field on December 11, 2011 that clinched the club's third consecutive playoff berth.