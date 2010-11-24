Payton Closes Out Short Week

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean PaytonWednesday, November 24, 2010

Opening statement:

"I am going to go through the final injury report. Reggie Bush (fibula) was limited and questionable for Thursday. Patrick Robinson (ankle) was full and probable for Thursday. Jermon Bushrod (knee) was full and probable for Thursday. Junior Galette (shoulder) was full and probable for Thursday. Chris Ivory (shoulder) was full and probable for Thursday. Sedrick Ellis (quad) was limited and probable for Thursday. Jonathan Goodwin (back) was limited and probable for Thursday. Jeremy Shockey (rib) was limited and questionable for Thursday. Malcolm Jenkins (neck) was limited and questionable for Thursday. Anthony Hargrove (knee) was limited and probable for Thursday. Darren Sharper (hamstring) was limited and questionable for Thursday. Usama Young (calf) was limited and questionable for Thursday. Pierre Thomas (ankle) did not practice and he is out Thursday. Ladell Betts (neck) did not practice and he is out."

"We had a shorter practice, it was really a walkthrough. We had meetings and we are soon heading to the airport."

With Betts out, does that increase the chance of Bush playing tomorrow?

"The trick is just making sure that he is able to do the things we ask of him. I think the challenge this week was we didn't have the full speed. Monday, I give you an injury report and that is an estimated report. It is not a report of what happened Monday because we just had a walkthrough. You have to estimate where guys will be at. Tuesday we did a little bit more and today was more of a walkthrough. I am optimistic with his progress."

Do you feel like you were able to get as much as you hoped in this week of practice?

"I think part of it is just really focusing on the usage of your time and making sure we are not out there too long. I think the mistake some time is you stay out there longer and longer so you feel like you have hit everything but there is a balance with how long they are on their feet and being able to play with that energy. I think we have handled the short week well."

What is your approach with deciding whether Bush will play Thursday?

"It's exactly the same it was Sunday in regards to making sure he ready mentally and physically. He has gotten more work this week. I am optimistic but ultimately you make that decision in what you think is best to play that game."

If tomorrow you see the same thing you saw out of him last Sunday will he play?

"If that were the case he would be up last week. I think the key is, is he ready to go full speed? Then make your decision then."

Will you work him out before the game tomorrow?

"We'll see – haven't decided yet."

Dallas has a pretty strong return game, how do you defend against them?

"We will go into the game with what we think is best for us - both in the kicking game and on punts as well. They have some exceptional returners."

If Bush can't go tomorrow, can you go with just RBs Chris Ivory and Juilius Jones?

"Heath (Evans) is a guy you would have to look at as more of a ball carrier."

How has LS Justin Drescher done so far?

"I think he is doing well. He has been consistent. He got a lot of work this week and handled the snaps well."