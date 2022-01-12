New Orleans top market for 'Sunday Night Football' ratings for fourth consecutive season

New Orleanians love their Saints and they love watching the NFL on Sunday night. The New Orleans market topped NBC's "Sunday Night Football" rankings for the fourth consecutive year.

It was also the seventh time (2010, 2011 and 2013) in 12 seasons that New Orleans was the top-rated "Sunday Night Football" market, NBC announced in a press release Tuesday. Milwaukee was the top-rated market in 2017 and 2012, while Denver ranked No. 1 for three consecutive seasons from 2014-16.