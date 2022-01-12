Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans top market for 'Sunday Night Football' ratings for fourth consecutive season

It was the seventh time in the past 12 seasons that the Crescent City had best ratings

Jan 11, 2022 at 08:08 PM
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-Buccaneers-Final-103121-0563
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

New Orleanians love their Saints and they love watching the NFL on Sunday night. The New Orleans market topped NBC's "Sunday Night Football" rankings for the fourth consecutive year.

It was also the seventh time (2010, 2011 and 2013) in 12 seasons that New Orleans was the top-rated "Sunday Night Football" market, NBC announced in a press release Tuesday. Milwaukee was the top-rated market in 2017 and 2012, while Denver ranked No. 1 for three consecutive seasons from 2014-16.

New Orleans led the way for the 2021 season with a 20.6 rating and a 32 share. Kansas City was second with a 20.3 rating. No other NFC South teams were in the top 20. The Saints finished the regular season with a 9-8 record, the team's fifth consecutive winning season.

