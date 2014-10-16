New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions series history

This will be the fifth game overall for Head Coach Sean Payton vs. the Lions since he was hired in 2006. The Saints have captured the first four contests, three in the regular season and a 45-28 win in the NFC Wild Card Playoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 7, 2012.

The regular season series has the Saints leading 11-9-1, with the first game ending in a 20-20 tie on Nov. 24, 1968 at Detroit's Tiger Stadium. The two clubs split all 10 meetings from 1970-89.

The longest win streak in the series for either club is three games, with New Orleans currently running a threegame winning streak. Most of the games in the series have been extremely close, with 11 contests being decided by a touchdown or less. The Saints are 1-1 at Ford Field:

Date Score Site Attendance 11/24/68 T, 20-20 @ Tiger Stadium 46,152 11/8/70 W, 19-17 Tulane Stadium 66,910 11/19/72 L, 14-27 @ Tiger Stadium 53,752 10/14/73 W, 20-13 Tulane Stadium 57,810 11/3/74 L, 14-19 @ Tiger Stadium 43,256 11/14/76 W, 17-16 Superdome 42,048 9/25/77 L, 19-23 @ Silverdome 51,458 10/21/79 W, 17-7 Superdome 57,428 10/12/80 L, 13-24 @ Silverdome 78,147 9/18/88 W, 22-14 @ Silverdome 32,943 12/3/89 L, 14-21 @ Silverdome 38,550 10/28/90 L, 10-27 Superdome 64,368 10/4/92 W, 13-7 @ Silverdome 66,971 9/19/93 W, 14-3 Superdome 69,039 9/21/97 W, 35-17 Superdome 50,016 9/3/00 L, 10-14 Superdome 64,900 9/29/02 L, 21-26 @ Ford Field 60,023 12/24/05 L, 12-13 Alamodome 63,747 12/21/08 W, 42-7 @ Ford Field 49,309 9/13/09 W, 45-27 Superdome 69,719 12/4/11 W, 31-17 Superdome 73,042 1/7/12* W, 45-28 Superdome 73,038