New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions series history

This will be the fifth game overall for Head Coach Sean Payton vs. the Lions since he was hired in 2006. The Saints have captured the first four contests, three in the regular season and a 45-28 win in the NFC Wild Card Playoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 7, 2012.
The regular season series has the Saints leading 11-9-1, with the first game ending in a 20-20 tie on Nov. 24, 1968 at Detroit's Tiger Stadium. The two clubs split all 10 meetings from 1970-89.
The longest win streak in the series for either club is three games, with New Orleans currently running a threegame winning streak. Most of the games in the series have been extremely close, with 11 contests being decided by a touchdown or less. The Saints are 1-1 at Ford Field:
|Date
|Score
|Site
|Attendance
|11/24/68
|T, 20-20
|@ Tiger Stadium
|46,152
|11/8/70
|W, 19-17
|Tulane Stadium
|66,910
|11/19/72
|L, 14-27
|@ Tiger Stadium
|53,752
|10/14/73
|W, 20-13
|Tulane Stadium
|57,810
|11/3/74
|L, 14-19
|@ Tiger Stadium
|43,256
|11/14/76
|W, 17-16
|Superdome
|42,048
|9/25/77
|L, 19-23
|@ Silverdome
|51,458
|10/21/79
|W, 17-7
|Superdome
|57,428
|10/12/80
|L, 13-24
|@ Silverdome
|78,147
|9/18/88
|W, 22-14
|@ Silverdome
|32,943
|12/3/89
|L, 14-21
|@ Silverdome
|38,550
|10/28/90
|L, 10-27
|Superdome
|64,368
|10/4/92
|W, 13-7
|@ Silverdome
|66,971
|9/19/93
|W, 14-3
|Superdome
|69,039
|9/21/97
|W, 35-17
|Superdome
|50,016
|9/3/00
|L, 10-14
|Superdome
|64,900
|9/29/02
|L, 21-26
|@ Ford Field
|60,023
|12/24/05
|L, 12-13
|Alamodome
|63,747
|12/21/08
|W, 42-7
|@ Ford Field
|49,309
|9/13/09
|W, 45-27
|Superdome
|69,719
|12/4/11
|W, 31-17
|Superdome
|73,042
|1/7/12*
|W, 45-28
|Superdome
|73,038
- NFC Wild Card Playoff