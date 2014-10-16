Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions series history

The regular season series has the Saints leading 11-9-1

Oct 16, 2014 at 03:00 AM

This will be the fifth game overall for Head Coach Sean Payton vs. the Lions since he was hired in 2006. The Saints have captured the first four contests, three in the regular season and a 45-28 win in the NFC Wild Card Playoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 7, 2012.

The regular season series has the Saints leading 11-9-1, with the first game ending in a 20-20 tie on Nov. 24, 1968 at Detroit's Tiger Stadium. The two clubs split all 10 meetings from 1970-89.

The longest win streak in the series for either club is three games, with New Orleans currently running a threegame winning streak. Most of the games in the series have been extremely close, with 11 contests being decided by a touchdown or less. The Saints are 1-1 at Ford Field:

Date Score Site Attendance
11/24/68 T, 20-20 @ Tiger Stadium 46,152
11/8/70 W, 19-17 Tulane Stadium 66,910
11/19/72 L, 14-27 @ Tiger Stadium 53,752
10/14/73 W, 20-13 Tulane Stadium 57,810
11/3/74 L, 14-19 @ Tiger Stadium 43,256
11/14/76 W, 17-16 Superdome 42,048
9/25/77 L, 19-23 @ Silverdome 51,458
10/21/79 W, 17-7 Superdome 57,428
10/12/80 L, 13-24 @ Silverdome 78,147
9/18/88 W, 22-14 @ Silverdome 32,943
12/3/89 L, 14-21 @ Silverdome 38,550
10/28/90 L, 10-27 Superdome 64,368
10/4/92 W, 13-7 @ Silverdome 66,971
9/19/93 W, 14-3 Superdome 69,039
9/21/97 W, 35-17 Superdome 50,016
9/3/00 L, 10-14 Superdome 64,900
9/29/02 L, 21-26 @ Ford Field 60,023
12/24/05 L, 12-13 Alamodome 63,747
12/21/08 W, 42-7 @ Ford Field 49,309
9/13/09 W, 45-27 Superdome 69,719
12/4/11 W, 31-17 Superdome 73,042
1/7/12* W, 45-28 Superdome 73,038

  • NFC Wild Card Playoff
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

Advertising