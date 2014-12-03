Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers: connections

Take a look at the connections between the two teams before Sunday's matchup

Dec 03, 2014 at 02:37 AM

TE Jimmy Graham attended Charis Preparatory (Goldsboro, N.C.) Academy, where he played basketball, football, baseball and tennis.

Panthers defensive line Coach Eric Washington played tight end at Grambling State from 1989-90 and served on the same coaching staff at Texas A&M with Saints defensive line Coach Bill Johnson in 1997. Running Backs coach Bret Ingalls and Washington served on the same coaching staff at Northwestern from 2006-07.

TE Benjamin Watson prepped at Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.) HS.

RB Travaris Cadet played at Appalachian State.

Special Teams Coordinator Greg McMahon served as tight ends coach on the East Carolina coaching staff in 2005.

Panthers S Roman Harper was a second round pick of the Saints in 2006 and played for New Orleans from 2006-13. Director Of Player Programs Fred McAfee also played for Carolina Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula when he served as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1999.

Carolina defensive quality control coach/assistant defensive line Sam Mills III is the son of former Saints standout LB Sam Mills, who played for New Orleans from 1986-94 and is a member of the Saints Hall of Fame.

Panthers offensive line coach John Matsko served in the same position in New Orleans from 1994-96. Matsko tutored New Orleans G Ben Grubbs in Baltimore from 2008-10.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team re-signs Derek Schweiger

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team receives Derrick Kelly off waivers

news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returns to field in limited capacity for joint practice with Green Bay

'We're going to be cautious with that, we're going to make sure that we give him every opportunity to get right'

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs three defensive players

news

New Orleans Saints have five players named to NFL Top 100

Kamara caps off five Saints stars named from 100-51 on Sunday night

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs two defensive backs and a quarterback

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs defensive lineman

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign cornerback Quenton Meeks; Kiko Alonso retires; Jerald Hawkins goes on IR

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign linebacker Kiko Alonso to second stint with New Orleans

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints add three players to team roster; waive three

news

New Orleans Saints sign cornerback Alontae Taylor

Taylor was the club's second round draft choice (49th overall) in 2022 and a four-year contributor at Tennessee

Advertising