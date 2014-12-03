New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers: connections

TE Jimmy Graham attended Charis Preparatory (Goldsboro, N.C.) Academy, where he played basketball, football, baseball and tennis.

Panthers defensive line Coach Eric Washington played tight end at Grambling State from 1989-90 and served on the same coaching staff at Texas A&M with Saints defensive line Coach Bill Johnson in 1997. Running Backs coach Bret Ingalls and Washington served on the same coaching staff at Northwestern from 2006-07.

TE Benjamin Watson prepped at Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.) HS.

RB Travaris Cadet played at Appalachian State.

Special Teams Coordinator Greg McMahon served as tight ends coach on the East Carolina coaching staff in 2005.

Panthers S Roman Harper was a second round pick of the Saints in 2006 and played for New Orleans from 2006-13. Director Of Player Programs Fred McAfee also played for Carolina Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula when he served as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1999.

Carolina defensive quality control coach/assistant defensive line Sam Mills III is the son of former Saints standout LB Sam Mills, who played for New Orleans from 1986-94 and is a member of the Saints Hall of Fame.