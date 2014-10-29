Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints release final injury report for Thursday night's game vs Panthers

Pierre Thomas is one of three players listed as OUT for Thursday's game

Oct 29, 2014 at 07:58 AM

New Orleans Saints Injury Report for Wednesday:

Did Not Practice:
RB Khiry Robinson (Forearm) - Questionable
RB Pierre Thomas (Rib/Shoulder) - OUT
LB David Hawthorne (Hand) - OUT
FB Austin Johnson (Knee) - OUT

Limited:
TE Jimmy Graham (Shoulder) - Questionable
C Jonathan Goodwin (Knee/Ankle) - Questionable
LB Kyle Knox (Ankle) - Questionable

Carolina Panthers Injury Report for Wednesday:

Did Not Practice:
T Byron Bell (Knee) - OUT
CB Bene Benwikere (Ankle) - OUT
WR Philly Brown (Concussion) - OUT
G Amini Silatolu (Calf) - OUT
G Trai Tuner (Knee) - OUT
RB Fozzy Whittaker (Thigh) - OUT

Limited

S Thomas DeCoud (Hamstring) - Questionable
DT Kawann Short (Ankle) - Questionable

Full

T Nate Chandler (Thigh) - Probable
RB DeAngelo Williams (Ankle) - Probable
LB Jason Williams (Hip) - Probable

