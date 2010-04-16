New Orleans Saints Re-Sign DT Remi Ayodele

The New Orleans Saints have re-signed restricted free agent defensive tackle Remi Ayodele, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Wednesday.
Ayodele,* *a 6-2, 318-pound defensive tackle, first joined the Saints as a member of the practice squad at the outset of the 2008 season and has developed into a solid contributor, starting 13 games at nose tackle in 2009 and making 53 tackles with 1½ sacks, a pass defense and a fumble recovery, which came in the end zone for a touchdown. The three-year veteran played in a total of 15 games last season and started two of the team's three postseason games, making an additional eight tackles and recovering another fumble.
A product of the University of Oklahoma, Ayodele has played in 28 career games with 13 starts and has totaled 65 tackles, 1½ sacks, a pass defense, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The 26-year-old lineman previously had stints with the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys.