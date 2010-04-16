New Orleans Saints Re-Sign DT Remi Ayodele

Ayodele,* *a 6-2, 318-pound defensive tackle, first joined the Saints as a member of the practice squad at the outset of the 2008 season and has developed into a solid contributor, starting 13 games at nose tackle in 2009 and making 53 tackles with 1½ sacks, a pass defense and a fumble recovery, which came in the end zone for a touchdown. The three-year veteran played in a total of 15 games last season and started two of the team's three postseason games, making an additional eight tackles and recovering another fumble.