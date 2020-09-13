New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees becomes NFL's all-time pass attempts leader

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the NFL's all-time pass attempts leader.

Brees entered Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome second on the all-time list with 10,161 attempts. He surpassed Pro Football Hall of Fame member Brett Favre (10,169) after his ninth pass attempt in the first half.

Brees now owns the NFL record for most attempts, most completions, most touchdown passes, most passing yards, best completion percentage, most first downs, and most completions of 25 yards plus.