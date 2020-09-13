Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees becomes NFL's all-time pass attempts leader

Brees surpasses Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre's mark with 10,170 attempts

Sep 13, 2020 at 04:01 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
SAINTS20_BreesPassingAttempts

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the NFL's all-time pass attempts leader.

Brees entered Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome second on the all-time list with 10,161 attempts. He surpassed Pro Football Hall of Fame member Brett Favre (10,169) after his ninth pass attempt in the first half.

Brees now owns the NFL record for most attempts, most completions, most touchdown passes, most passing yards, best completion percentage, most first downs, and most completions of 25 yards plus.

Click here for in-depth details on Bees' all-time passing records and statistics.

