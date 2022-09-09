Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce partnership with Brother's Food Mart to help better serve the New Orleans community

Sep 09, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Saints_Brothers_Partnership_090922

The New Orleans Saints are proud to announce their partnership with Brother's Food Mart and Mountain Express Oil Company Co-CEOs Turjo Wadud and Lamar Frady. This partnership is community-centric and is focused on making a lasting impact in the community, while familiarizing the Brother's brand with the enthusiastic New Orleans Saints fanbase.

Brother's Food Mart, a New Orleans-based brand, is the largest c-store chain in the city and is currently expanding its operations across the southern markets since Mountain Express Oil Company acquired Brother's Food Mart in 2021.

"Pick your partners first and business later," said Turjo Wadud, Mountain Express Oil Company Co-CEO.

In addition to making a lasting impact on the community, the goal of this partnership is to expand the Brother's brand amongst the Saints fanbase, which includes numerous zip codes crossing many state lines. The plan includes adding up to 100 additional Brother's sites in the next six months. More information on community initiatives will be provided in the coming weeks.

"The New Orleans Saints are thrilled to partner with Brother's Food Mart in an effort to better serve our community," said Gayle Benson, New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor. "Brother's has certainly made its mark in the New Orleans area as a standout store amongst its competition, and we are excited to strive together to enhance the quality of our community."

"It's only fitting that a legacy like Brother's is a partner with the greatest fanbase in the NFL like the New Orleans Saints," said Lamar Frady, Mountain Express Oil Company Co-CEO.

About Brother's Food Mart
Brother's Food Mart was founded in 1989. The company is well-known for its fresh fried chicken, which has been touted by celebrities including Kevin Hart and Seth Rogen as memorable and a favorite. Although the recipe is a secret, Brother's Chicken is wildly popular in New Orleans with locals and visitors alike.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Erik McCoy on five-year extension

The 91 sacks the Saints have given up since McCoy was drafted in 2019 are the sixth-fewest in the NFL

news

New Orleans Saints statement on the death of former Mayor Moon Landrieu

Mr. Landrieu was always one of the team's biggest supporters

news

HBCU Legacy Bowl and NFL to host HBCU Combine

Events to showcase HBCU draft-eligible talent

news

New Orleans Saints announce practice squad additions

news

New Orleans Saints make roster reductions to 53

NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT

news

New Orleans Saints trade DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and 2025 undisclosed draft pick to Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for future considerations in 2023 and 2024

news

Bayou Rum announced as the official rum of the New Orleans Saints

Starting with preseason Bayou Rum will be featured at Caesars Superdome concession bars, mobile bars and suites

news

Saints, Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha named Jesuit High School Alumnus of the Year

Lauscha was a member of the Class of '87

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team gets to 80-man roster

news

Tickets on sale for 2022 Saints Hall of Fame induction luncheon, gala

Trio will be recognized October 28-30 leading into Week 8 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team re-signs Derek Schweiger

Advertising