New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Marquez Callaway, Malcolm Jenkins, Demario Davis, and Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

(Opening comments on the game):"Obviously, it's a tough game to lose. Give credit to New York.

They hung in there. In this league, when you are able to do that, (you can win). All of the teams are

good enough to make enough plays. Certainly, we didn't feel like we came into this game that we

were seeing an 0-3 team. We knew how well they played against Atlanta and Washington. There are

a number of things that we will watch on the tape that we will like, that we did well. Then, there is

going to be a number of things that we are going to want to get corrected. Anytime that you have a

game that goes into overtime when you lead for most of the game, and you lose, it's frustrating."

(On if the team didn't get enough pressure on Daniel Jones): "It became one-dimensional a little bit.

One of the challenges, he/they did a good job. The ball was coming out fast. When you are defending

that many pass attempts, it was a little bit more problematic because of the timing and the way that

he was throwing it, rather than all of a sudden you are on the field, it becomes difficult to rush the

passer when you are seeing that much mixed in run a little bit. Obviously, we will look at the tape and

we will look at those opportunities where we could have had more pressures, but not until we see the

video will we know that."

(On the Giants making explosive plays): "It was one of the keys to victory. It was knowing that this is a

team that if they were able to make plays in the passing game down the field or explosive runs, that is

something that is very, very critical in their success. No easy ones was one of the keys that we didn't

do a good enough job of doing that. There were a number of chunk plays."

"There are a couple of these plays where guys were clean into the secondary. We will look to get

those plays corrected."

(On if the team was trying to control the clock with nine minutes left and leading by 11 points): "We

are trying to score again. We felt like we ran the ball effectively, but we are trying to score again.

There is nothing with nine minutes left in any game where you are (trying to do anything else). That is

just a long time. There are timeouts, we are trying to move the ball, so, I would say that we are in a

normal game plan mode."

(On going for a long field goal) "At some point we have to be able to kick a field goal. Hindsight, I

would have punted. I felt that way after he missed it. The next play they scored a touchdown."

(On an explanation for the John Ross fumble recovery touchdown in terms of officiating) "They should

have given everyone one (public). They ruled it a fumble and they recovered it. Obviously the ball

came out and it wasn't like he crossed the goal line. But they ruled it a catch/fumble and then he's the

one that picked it up. That should have been announced."

(On if he knows the players already thought it was blown dead) "No."

(On how much you balance rotating Jameis Winston in and out for spurts with Taysom Hill) "It's play

by situation. It was pretty effective today. Of course we scored two touchdowns and had a critical

conversion, but a lot of it is predicated on our plan, no different than it was a year or two ago."

(On if he feels like he let them hang around) "No, factually they hung around. We had a chance

offensively or two…We had to punt…You're wanting to deliver that score or momentum-changing

play. The ball's out a couple times. There's a fumble. They recovered. There's just a number of things

that ended up happening (in) hindsight, any one of a few things that we do differently we have a

chance to keep it from going into overtime. But, like I said at the very beginning, they fought and

clawed their way back into a game, got the touchdown, converted the two-point play, made the field

goal. All of a sudden we're sitting at a tie game in overtime. We have to learn from that."

(On if he feels like he needs to get more out of the passing game in general or if he's fine with it) "No.

I thought it was pretty effective today. We were able to get the ball down the field. We had one called

back for a holding. It was a real good throw and catch. Each week dependent on who we're playing. I

thought our third down numbers were good. Our ball security overall was pretty good. Time of

possession, running game, you look at some of these numbers you would say there are a number of

positive things. But again, they weren't enough."

(On what you hope your team gets out of this) "We're going to be in other close games again. We

can't play this game again. We can't get it back. But we can learn from this game and tape watch

tomorrow and understand situational football and those are the things. 11 points is a big lead,

certainly with nine minutes left in the game it's not never going to be in four minute mode. Nine

minutes is a long time."

(On his challenge of a measurement) "It was in front of me. I felt like if you look closely at the line of

scrimmage…You used to get measurements back in the day, but I had a strong conviction that he

was short. Obviously they felt differently. I don't know what the replay look like."

(On if he was happy with Jameis Winston's overall decision-making) "I thought it was pretty good. I

thought he threw the ball down the field, thought he got us into some good plays, I thought he did a

lot of good things. We'll see on the tape. I'm sure there will be some other things. We moved the

pocket with him, I thought he played well."

(On if it affects him when his kicker struggles with consistency) "Sure it does."

(On if it affects him when his team gets in the red zone) "Sure it does. I think that's the case. If you're

having trouble covering someone it affects you defensively. If you're having trouble blocking

someone, if you're having trouble kicking…Conditions are good. That impacts you. At some point