New Orleans Saints named finalist for Best Sports Team on Social Media

The New Orleans Saints were named a finalist for the best sports team on social media in the 2014 Shorty Awards, The Real-Time Academy of Short-Form Arts and Sciences announced Monday.

The Saints won the Shorty Award for best Sports Twitter account in 2011.

Along with the Saints, the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots,

Rebellion Racing and Aston Martin Racing were also named finalists. The Saints earned the most fan nominations among the finalists.

The Real-Time Academy will select which finalists win the Shorty Award for each category and the winners will be revealed at the ceremony on April 7th, 2014 at The TimesCenter at the New York Times building in New York City.

