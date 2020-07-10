New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of Alan Donnes

The Jesuit High School graduate's love for his hometown and for his hometown team the New Orleans Saints was unmatched. This understanding of the importance of the team to the community was obvious in his 2007 book "Patron Saints". The book centered on the team's magical 2006 season following Hurricane Katrina, where the hiring of Head Coach Sean Payton, the signing of quarterback Drew Brees and the Black and Gold's surprising run to the NFC Championship Game. Donnes compiled over 100 interviews with Saints players, coaches, front office members and local figures to put together his account of the team's rise that has now turned into sustained success.