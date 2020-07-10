Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Friday, Jul 10, 2020 09:13 AM

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of Alan Donnes

Jesuit High School graduate loved the Saints

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Helmet-2560x1440-021918
Matt Patterson

The New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of Alan Donnes, who passed away Wednesday morning in Los Angeles.

Donnes was a New Orleans native who was multi-talented, during a professional career that lasted nearly 40 years centering on sports radio, boxing promotion, comedy and most recently movie production.

The Jesuit High School graduate's love for his hometown and for his hometown team the New Orleans Saints was unmatched. This understanding of the importance of the team to the community was obvious in his 2007 book "Patron Saints". The book centered on the team's magical 2006 season following Hurricane Katrina, where the hiring of Head Coach Sean Payton, the signing of quarterback Drew Brees and the Black and Gold's surprising run to the NFC Championship Game. Donnes compiled over 100 interviews with Saints players, coaches, front office members and local figures to put together his account of the team's rise that has now turned into sustained success.

