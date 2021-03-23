Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints mourn loss of Herbert Billiot

Billiot worked in the Saints press box for 45 years

Mar 23, 2021 at 02:49 PM
The New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of a longtime dedicated gameday staff worker, Herbert Billiot, who died Tuesday, March 23 in Houma.

For 45 years, Billiot worked on the Saints gameday press box staff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. A native of Rayne, La., "Herb" would make the 300-mile round trip back and forth from Rayne to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to assist in the distribution of statistics, notes and quote sheets and be of assistance to the media and staff in the press box, always going out of his way to assist others. In addition to the passion and enthusiasm that Herb approached every Saints gameday, the fervent football fan was also glad to volunteer his services to the Allstate Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Bowl and LHSAA championship football games that were played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

