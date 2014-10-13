New Orleans Saints Morning Break for Monday, Oct. 13

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Three candidates have interviewed for New Orleans Saints head coaching vacancy
Doug Pederson, Brian Flores and Aaron Glenn are first three; at least three more candidates expected to interview
New Orleans Saints a different franchise from last head coach search
'We've had a lot of outreach, a lot of people interested in coming to New Orleans'
Quarterback Drew Brees found his ideal coach in Sean Payton
'I'm just so grateful to have had the opportunity to play, not just with one coach during that time, but with one Sean Payton'
New Orleans Saints sign running back Josh Adams and wide receiver Kirk Merritt to Reserve/Future contracts
Two offensive players receive future contracts
J.T. Gray puts in elite season for New Orleans Saints special teams, earns first-team spot on AP All-Pro team
Clarksdale, Miss., product also named to Pro Bowl
New Orleans Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray voted first team AP All-Pro; linebacker Demario Davis makes second team
Safety Marcus Williams and cornerback Marshon Lattimore also received votes
Saints sign six players to reserve/future contracts
New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Wednesday, January 12
Saints sign eight players to reserve/future contracts
New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Tuesday
Additional New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list for Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers
Center Erik McCoy added to the Covid-19 list
Taysom Hill, Demario Davis among group of New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list
Safety Marcus Williams added to the Covid-19 list
New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16
Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list