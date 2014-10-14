New Orleans Saints/Louisiana National Guard Coach of the Week is Stephen Meyers

The New Orleans Saints/Louisiana National Guard Coach of the Week goes to Stephen Meyers of Belle Chasse High School.
Coach Meyers is in his first year of taking over as head coach of the Belle Chasse football team, a team which he use to play for. Meyers and the Cardinals have started the season of 4-2. Congrats to Coach Meyers and good luck to the Belle Chasse Cardinals as they face Landry/Walker Friday, Oct. 17.
To see the full story of Coach Meyers please watch Outside the Huddle this Thursday 6 p.m. central on CST.