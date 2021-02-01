New Orleans Saints invites local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Heroes welcomed as Saints guests in appreciation of their tireless service during the COVID-19 pandemic

Feb 01, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The New Orleans Saints today announced they have selected 24 local healthcare heroes from Ochsner Health to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay as their guests on February 7. These guests were invited to recognize their unwavering commitment to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Select healthcare workers from around the country, including local healthcare heroes invited by NFL Clubs, will take part in various Super Bowl LV festivities at Raymond James Stadium.

All health care workers attending Super Bowl LV will have completed their COVID-19 vaccination prior to traveling to Tampa Bay.

"These individuals as well as the entire Ochsner Health system have played and continues to play a pivotal role in the fight to help our communities overcome COVID-19," said Saints Owner Gayle Benson. "The Super Bowl is the greatest sporting event in all of sports and we are so glad to be working alongside the NFL to give this much deserved experience to these 24 individuals that have been on the frontlines."

"As the NFL season culminates in Tampa Bay, we are thanking our health care heroes who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events. "We are honored to salute those who have demonstrated dedication, commitment and courage and deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration."

Health and safety precautions such as increased physical distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene stations, first aid areas and directional signage will all be in place to create a safe environment for all individuals in attendance. Raymond James Stadium is an outdoor, open-air stadium with a capacity of 65,890, but will be limited to only 22,000 fans for the Super Bowl—7,500 of which will be fully vaccinated healthcare workers. For more information on Super Bowl LV gameday COVID-19 protocols visit www.nfl.com/super-bowl/event-info/fan-gameday-playbook.

All activities during Super Bowl week, including gameday, will be conducted in accordance with CDC and local health guidelines.

The Ochsner Health professionals chosen are excited and grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and are looking forward to safely enjoying this trip as a respite from their hard work on the COVID-19 frontlines over the past 11 months.

