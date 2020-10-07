New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Week 4 performance at Detroit 

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis joined Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic on on the Saints Radio Network on Tuesday night to discuss his team's Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions.

"It's always good to get a win, especially on the road," Loomis said of the 35-29 game. "There was a lot of adversity for this last game and it's a real credit to our coaches and players to overcome that. The things that happened during the week relative to the injuries - obviously the Covid test that happened on Saturday and all the things that went along with that. And then you start the game and they march it down and get a touchdown. Then our first play is a batted ball for an interception then a quick score and you're down 14-0. That didn't feel very good, but it's a great credit to our team for them to hang in there, fight their way back and really for the most part, dominate the game."

Loomis elaborated on the process of handling the false-positive Covid-19 test on fullback Michael Burton﻿.

"We didn't expect a clean season in the sense that everything was going to go perfectly," Loomis said. "We got word of the positive test late Saturday night, so there's a process that entails. And part of that process is to isolate the positive test player, review the close contact that that player has had over the last day, and then get those players tested. Now the challenge is that it's 11:30 p.m.-midnight when you get that word and you get the testing and the lab people on the phone and over to the hotel. You've got guys that you've got to wake up that are expecting to play tomorrow and don't have any expectations that they're going to get woken up in the middle of the night and have to do a swab. Obviously, you get swabbed and you lay awake thinking 'Am I going to test positive or not test positive?' There's a lot that goes into that. It's not a simple process. It's a credit to our training staff and those players that handled that distraction and were able to perform pretty well the next day."

Saints Coach Sean Payton earned his 141st win Sunday, moving him into a tie for 25th all-time among NFL head coaches, including five active coaches with the same win total or greater: Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Pete Caroll, Mike Tomlin and Payton.

"I will be the first one to say that Sean definitely belongs in with the rest of those names," Loomis said. "He's a fantastic coach and I expect him to end up a lot better than 25th. And 25th is really good, but there's number of great coaches in our league, but kudos to Sean for achieving that."