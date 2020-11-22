Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton names Taysom Hill starter vs. Atlanta Falcons

'He deserves this opportunity'

Nov 22, 2020 at 10:52 AM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joined ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" to discuss his decision to start Taysom Hill at quarterback Sunday, Nov. 22 against the Atlanta Falcons.

"He deserves this opportunity," Payton said Sunday. "We've had a chance to see him play that position a lot more than anyone else. When the fans have seen him, he's been in a different role. But look, he's excited, we're excited and this will be an important game."

Hill earned the start over Jameis Winston﻿, who was Tampa Bay's starting quarterback for five years.

"I think it was like, this week, how do we win this game?" Payton said. "Jameis did a great job last week filling in when Drew (Brees) went down. I think going into the season, we understood that any injury that takes place during the game, we weren't going to be able to make the switch to Taysom, with the roles he's playing in the kicking game and what he's doing on offense. But with the full week of preparation, we're excited for him today."

Hill will be the fifth quarterback to start a game during Payton's tenure. joining Brees, Mark Brunell, Luke McCown and Teddy Bridgewater. Hill, in his fourth season out of BYU, has not thrown a touchdown pass in his NFL career.

