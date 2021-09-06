New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have re-signed quarterback Trevor Siemian﻿, wide receiver Chris Hogan and signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams. The club has also signed the following players to the practice squad: defensive backs Ka'Dar Hollman, Jordan Miller and Dylan Mabin, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, kicker Aldrick Rosas and offensive lineman Derrick Kelly II. The club has also placed center/guard Will Clapp﻿, kicker Wil Lutz and tight end Nick Vannett on Injured Reserve and terminated the practice squad contract of linebacker Wynton McManis﻿. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Siemian, 6 feet 3, 220 pounds, originally was a seventh round draft pick (250th overall) of the Denver Broncos in 2015 out of Northwestern. The Orlando, Fla., native has appeared in 27 career games with 25 starts for the Broncos (2015-17) and New York Jets (2019), completing 498-of-841 passes for 5,689 yards with 30 touchdowns, 24 interceptions. In 2020, he spent the first 10 weeks of the season as a member of the Tennessee Titans practice squad, before joining the New Orleans active roster on Nov. 21. Siemian then spent the final two weeks of the regular season and both postseason contests on the practice squad. Siemian spent the 2021 offseason and preseason with the Saints.

Hogan, 6-1, 210, enters his eighth NFL season and his first campaign with the Black and Gold. In seven seasons for Buffalo (2013-15), New England (2016-18), Carolina (2019) and the Jets (2020), the New Jersey native has played in 100 regular season games with 39 starts, posting 216 receptions for 2,795 yards and 18 touchdowns. In nine postseason games with seven starts for New England, he added 34 receptions for 542 yards and four touchdowns. Hogan spent the preseason with the Saints and had one reception for five yards.

Adams, 6-4, 304, was a third round draft pick (93rd overall) of the Green Bay Packers out of Auburn in 2017 and in four seasons with the Packers played in 45 regular season games with three starts, posting 44 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2020, he played in eight games for Green Bay and posted 11 stops. The Vienna, Ga., native spent the 2021 preseason with New England.

Hollman, 6-0, 196, was a sixth round draft pick (185th overall) of the Packers in 2019 out of Toledo and in the past two seasons in Green Bay has played in 18 games with one start, posting eight tackles, three passes defensed and two assisted special teams stops.

Miller, 6-2, 190, was originally a fifth round draft pick (172nd overall) of the Atlanta Falcons in 2019 out of the University of Washington. In two seasons in Atlanta, Miller played in 11 games and posted four tackles (three solo), one fumble recovery and one special teams stop. Miller joined the Seattle Seahawks practice squad in the 2020 postseason and went to training camp with them in 2021.

Holmes, 6-5, 283, was originally a fourth round draft pick (102nd overall) of the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 out of Ohio State. The Norfolk, Va., native appeared in 25 career regular season games with nine starts for Minnesota, posting 43 tackles (21 solo) one sack and two passes defensed.

Johnson, 6-3, 316, was a fourth round draft pick (109th overall) of the Vikings in 2017 and has played in 53 regular season games with 20 starts, posting 87 tackles (43 solo), 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble. In 2020, he started all 16 games and posted a career-high 44 stops (22 solo) and 1.5 sacks.

Mabin, 6-1, 196, was originally signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Fordham. After spending the bulk of his rookie season on the Raiders practice squad, Mabin played in four games for the Raiders and Minnesota in 2020, posting two tackles (one solo) for the Vikings in their season finale at the Detroit Lions and went to training camp this season.

Rosas, who is in his fifth season in the NFL, kicked for the New York Giants from 2017-19 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 and has made 70 of 86 career field goals (81.4 percent) and 95 of 103 career PATs (92.2 percent). He was named to the Pro Bowl for his performance during the 2018 season after converting 32 of 33 field goals (97.0 percent). The Orland, Calif., native originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2016 after kicking collegiately at Southern Oregon. Rosas spent part of the 2021 preseason with the Saints, appearing in one exhibition.