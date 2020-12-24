Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston activated from Covid-19 list

Dec 24, 2020 at 03:16 PM
The New Orleans Saints announced the following roster moves Thursday, Dec. 24: Activated quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿from Reserve/Covid-19, Activated wide receiver ﻿Marquez Callaway﻿from Injured Reserve, signed wide receiver ﻿Austin Carr﻿to the active roster from the practice squad, waived wide receiver Tommylee Lewisand guard/tackle Patrick Omameh, placed wide receiver Tre'Quan Smithon Injured Reserve and elevated wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphreyto the active roster from the practice squad for Friday's game vs. Minnesota.

