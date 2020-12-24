New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced the following roster moves Thursday, Dec. 24: Activated quarterback Jameis Winstonfrom Reserve/Covid-19, Activated wide receiver Marquez Callawayfrom Injured Reserve, signed wide receiver Austin Carrto the active roster from the practice squad, waived wide receiver Tommylee Lewisand guard/tackle Patrick Omameh, placed wide receiver Tre'Quan Smithon Injured Reserve and elevated wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphreyto the active roster from the practice squad for Friday's game vs. Minnesota.
Dec 24, 2020 at 03:16 PM