New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints awarded defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, place Jalen McCleskey on IR

Aug 12, 2021 at 05:24 PM

The New Orleans Saints have been awarded defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh off of waivers from the New York Giants and have placed wide receiver ﻿Jalen McCleskey﻿ on Injured Reserve

McIntosh is a three-year NFL veteran, who was originally selected in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami (Fla.). The 6-foot-5, 293-pound interior defender has played in 18 games for the Giants and posted 18 tackles (10 solo) and two sacks. In 2019, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native played in 12 games and posted 13 tackles (five solo) and two takedowns. In three seasons at the University of Miami, McIntosh played in 31 games with 26 starts and recorded 103 tackles (51 solo), 23 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. As a junior in 2017, he started all 13 games for the Hurricanes and was a second-team All-ACC selection as he led them with 12.5 tackles for a loss, in addition to 52 stops (25 solo), 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and seven passes defensed.

