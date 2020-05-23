New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Anthony Chickillo

Chickillo, 6 feet 3, 255 pounds, was originally a sixth round pick (212th overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami (Fla.). Chickillo played in 65 regular season games with nine starts, while also being a core contributor on special teams for Pittsburgh. He has recorded 89 tackles (55 solo), 7.5 sacks for loss of 59.5 yards, three passes defensed, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 29 special teams stops, coverage forced fumble, a special teams fumble recovery and a recovery of a blocked punt for a touchdown. The Tampa, Fla., native has also played in four postseason contests with one special teams stops.