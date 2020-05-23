Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saturday, May 23, 2020 09:17 AM

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Anthony Chickillo

Miami product has played in 65 games 

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has agreed to terms with linebacker Anthony Chickillo.

Chickillo, 6 feet 3, 255 pounds, was originally a sixth round pick (212th overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami (Fla.). Chickillo played in 65 regular season games with nine starts, while also being a core contributor on special teams for Pittsburgh. He has recorded 89 tackles (55 solo), 7.5 sacks for loss of 59.5 yards, three passes defensed, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 29 special teams stops, coverage forced fumble, a special teams fumble recovery and a recovery of a blocked punt for a touchdown. The Tampa, Fla., native has also played in four postseason contests with one special teams stops.

In 2019, Chickillo played in 11 games for the Steelers, recording 11 tackles (five solo), a split sack and six special teams tackles.

In four seasons at Miami from 2011-14, Chickillo started 47 of 50 games and recorded 170 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and five passes defensed. As a junior in 2013, he totaled single-season career-highs in tackles (46), tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (3.5).

