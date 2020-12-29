New Orleans Saints account for five of the top 50 U.S. TV broadcasts in 2020

The New Orleans Saints accounted for five of the top 50 U.S. TV broadcasts in 2020, according to Sportico.com. The Saints were one of 10 NFL teams that appeared in the top 50 with the greatest frequency, along with the Chiefs, Seahawks, Packers, Cowboys, 49ers, Bucs, Patriots, Eagles and Bills.

The Saints' most-watched game of 2020 was ranked 13th, when the Saints took on the Vikings on Jan. 5, 2020, in an NFC Wild Card matchup. In Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, the Saints took on Tom Brady and the Bucs, which was the 17th most-watched TV program with 25.8 million viewers. The 26th- ranked broadcast was when the Saints hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on CBS. The Saints' Week 8 game against the Bears ranked 30th with 22.8 million viewers. Lastly, the Saints traveled to Philadelphia in Week 14 to take on rookie Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, which ranked 33rd and had 22.5 million viewers.