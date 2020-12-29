Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints account for five of the top 50 U.S. TV broadcasts in 2020

Saints-Vikings 2019 NFC Wild Card ranks 13th

Dec 29, 2020 at 01:37 PM

The New Orleans Saints accounted for five of the top 50 U.S. TV broadcasts in 2020, according to Sportico.com. The Saints were one of 10 NFL teams that appeared in the top 50 with the greatest frequency, along with the Chiefs, Seahawks, Packers, Cowboys, 49ers, Bucs, Patriots, Eagles and Bills.

The Saints' most-watched game of 2020 was ranked 13th, when the Saints took on the Vikings on Jan. 5, 2020, in an NFC Wild Card matchup. In Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, the Saints took on Tom Brady and the Bucs, which was the 17th most-watched TV program with 25.8 million viewers. The 26th- ranked broadcast was when the Saints hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on CBS. The Saints' Week 8 game against the Bears ranked 30th with 22.8 million viewers. Lastly, the Saints traveled to Philadelphia in Week 14 to take on rookie Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, which ranked 33rd and had 22.5 million viewers.

New Orleans Saints five of the Top 50 U.S. TV Broadcasts of 2020

Table inside Article
Rank Broadcast Viewers HH Rating
13 NFC Wild Card Playoff, Minnesota-Saints (Fox) 29.9 Million 17.4
17 NFL National Window, Week 1, Bucs-Saints (Fox) 25.8 Million 13.2
26 NFL National Window, Week 15, Chiefs-Saints (CBS) 22.9 Million 12.7
30 NFL National Window, Week 8, Saints-Bears (Fox) 22.8 Million 12.0
33 NFL National Window, Week 14, Saints-Philadelphia (Fox) 22.5 Million 12.3

