New Orleans Saints 2022 opponents finalized

Second-place Saints will play AFC North, NFC West

Jan 09, 2022
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints finished in second place in the NFC South at 9-8 after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18, and their 2022 opponents were finalized on Sunday, Jan. 9. The NFC South is matched up against the AFC North and the NFC West next season.

Saints home opponents in 2022:

Atlanta
Carolina
Tampa Bay
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle
Baltimore
Cincinnati
Winner of Chargers/Raiders game
Minnesota

Saints road opponents in 2022:

Arizona
Atlanta
Carolina
Tampa Bay
Cleveland
Pittsburgh
San Francisco
Philadelphia

The scheduling formula implemented in 2002 with realignment guarantees that all teams play each other on a regular, rotating basis.

Under the formula, every team within a division plays 16 games as follows:

Home and away against its three division opponents (six games).

The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (four games).

The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (four games).

Two intraconference games based on the prior year's standings. These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place, and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.

