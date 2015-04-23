More than $1 million in USA Football equipment grants available for 2015





Youth, middle school and high school football programs may apply now through May 31 for football equipment grants from USA Football, the sport's national governing body. Based on need, merit and a program's commitment to coaching education and best practices, USA Football will award more than $1 million in grants this summer.

Grants range from $500 to $1,500 for youth organizations and from $1,000 to $2,500 for high school programs, offering new equipment, uniforms, equipment reconditioning and flag football equipment to advance the fun and benefits of football.

USA Football's equipment grant program is made possible through the NFL Foundation. The NFL Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and safety of sports, youth football and communities. The NFL Foundation represents all 32 NFL teams.

Youth leagues that are 501(c)(3) compliant and middle and high schools may submit applications by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31, here. Applications must be submitted online.