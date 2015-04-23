Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

More than $1 million in USA Football equipment grants available for 2015

The equipment grants are available for youth leagues, middle schools and high schools

Apr 23, 2015 at 03:44 AM
twitter_eq_grants2-600x271.jpg


Youth, middle school and high school football programs may apply now through May 31 for football equipment grants from USA Football, the sport's national governing body. Based on need, merit and a program's commitment to coaching education and best practices, USA Football will award more than $1 million in grants this summer.

Grants range from $500 to $1,500 for youth organizations and from $1,000 to $2,500 for high school programs, offering new equipment, uniforms, equipment reconditioning and flag football equipment to advance the fun and benefits of football.

USA Football's equipment grant program is made possible through the NFL Foundation. The NFL Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and safety of sports, youth football and communities. The NFL Foundation represents all 32 NFL teams.

Youth leagues that are 501(c)(3) compliant and middle and high schools may submit applications by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31, here. Applications must be submitted online.

USA Football leads the game's development for youth, high school and other amateur players. The independent nonprofit trains more high school and youth football coaches combined than any organization in the U.S., advancing coaching education and player skill development for safer play and positive experiences through athletics. For more information on USA Football, visit here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

