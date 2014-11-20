Monday Night Football at Champions Square & the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

The Saints return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Nov. 24 at 7:30pm for Monday Night Football. To assist fans in preparing for the Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens game, SMG is pleased to provide the following information about Champions Square and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Champions Square will open at 4:00 PM on Monday, along with club XLIV and Opening Act. All gates at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will open at 5:30pm, with the exception of Gate A Ground Level, which opens for Suite and ADA Patrons at 4:30pm.

A fun Saints-themed contest will provide two fans with an opportunity to each win a pair of tickets to the Saints-Ravens game. Entry for the contest begins at 4:00pm, with registration inside the Opening Act at Champions Square.

Opening Act is an indoor entertainment space adjacent to the Square and has no cover charge. It features over 30 HDTVs inside, comfortable seating and is also open during the game, with food and beverage specials starting at kickoff. For patrons who want to avoid postgame traffic, Opening Act is open an hour after the game.

Pregame like a VIP in club XLIV, which offers exclusive food from Food Drunk for purchase, including the famous Saints King Cake Burger. The renovated lounge is $10 to enter, and that includes one complimentary premium cocktail and entry to win a pair of tickets to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Smoothie King Center on Dec. 17. The featured cocktail for purchase in club XLIV is "The Impeared Raven" for $7.

The entertainment at Champions Square this week is the Chee Weez. There will be food and beverage throughout the Square, including food trucks from Dixie Concessions, Food Drunk, Kona Ice, Rue Chow, Holy Grill, Diva Dawg, Dirty Dishes, Triple B's and Rotolo's.

Patrons should allow for extra time to enter the stadium because of the NFL's security measures. Security at all entrances for both the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Champions Square will include metal-detecting wands, and the NFL's clear bag policy will be enforced. Bags are restricted to one clear vinyl/plastic bag (12" x 12" x 6") per person, and one small clutch purse (6.5" x 4.5" maximum size). The small clutch can be taken in with the larger clear plastic bag, or separately.