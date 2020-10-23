Louisiana Lottery Saints Scratch-offs: Second-chance prize drawing happening in November

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Oct 23, 2020 at 06:00 AM
The Louisiana Lottery launched two team-themed scratch-offs at the $2 and $5 price points in late August: $2 Saints Geaux. Fight. Win. with top cash prizes of $14,000 and $5 Saints We Are Strong. We Are Loyal. We Are Family. with top cash prizes of $100,000. Nonwinning tickets from either game can be entered in any $10 combination into a series of second-chance drawings with the next deadline coming up Nov. 9.

Participants in the upcoming second-chance drawing will be eligible to win one of five Saints Suite Access Prize Packages, including four tickets to the exclusive Louisiana Lottery 400 level suite for a designated home game in the Saints 2021 season.

One lucky name will also be drawn to win the Saints Deluxe Prize Package that includes four Plaza Club Sideline tickets for a Saints 2021 home game, four pregame field passes, one-night hotel accommodations (two rooms), limo transportation to and from the game, a "meet and greet" with Saints owner Gayle Benson, four authentic Saints jerseys and $500 spending cash.

Finally, an additional 15 entries will be drawn to receive an official autographed Saints jersey, football or helmet.

"These scratch-offs mark the 12th launch in our partnership with the New Orleans Saints and their names truly reflect how we all feel about our team right now," said Lottery President Rose Hudson. "The Saints have always had a way of uniting us as Louisianians and that hasn't changed even under these trying circumstances of the pandemic."

To enter the second-chance drawings, players should complete the information on the back of $10 worth of nonwinning $2 Saints Geaux. Fight. Win. and/or $5 Saints We Are Strong. We Are Loyal. We Are Family. scratch-off tickets and mail them together in an envelope (no larger than 4.5" by 9.5") to the drawing address printed on the back of the ticket. Entries must contain at least $10 worth of nonwinning tickets from either game to be eligible. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each complete entry should be mailed in a separate envelope. Drawings are held within seven days of the entry deadline.

The final second-chance drawings for 2021 season tickets and more will occur later in the season once the game has closed, and entries that miss the November drawing deadline will be entered into that one.

Complete game and second-chance drawing entry rules can be found on the Lottery's website, www.louisianalottery.com/saints. Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.

The National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees (collectively, the NFL Entities) will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this lottery or the prize awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this lottery in any way.

