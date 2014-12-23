Lottie Danos named Saints-Chevron Teacher of the Week during Falcons game

Chevron and the Saints continued to show their commitment to the development and education of our children by recognizing Teacher of the Week Lottie Danos from Lafourche Parish before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Flacons.

In her hometown of Larose, Danos has spent 24 years in the educational system and is currently the third grade self-contained teacher at South Larose Elementary. Danos encourages peer learning in her classroom, where her students embrace and are receptive to each other's insights as they develop a better understanding of their lessons while working as a team.

"I'm just very honored and blessed to be here and be chosen for this award," said Danos. "I know so many motivating and inspiring teachers that deserve this just as much as I do. I'm truly honored to be here."