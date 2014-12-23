Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Lottie Danos named Saints-Chevron Teacher of the Week during Falcons game

Danos teaches at South Larose Elementary

Dec 23, 2014 at 02:07 AM

Chevron and the Saints continued to show their commitment to the development and education of our children by recognizing Teacher of the Week Lottie Danos from Lafourche Parish before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Flacons.

In her hometown of Larose, Danos has spent 24 years in the educational system and is currently the third grade self-contained teacher at South Larose Elementary. Danos encourages peer learning in her classroom, where her students embrace and are receptive to each other's insights as they develop a better understanding of their lessons while working as a team.

"I'm just very honored and blessed to be here and be chosen for this award," said Danos. "I know so many motivating and inspiring teachers that deserve this just as much as I do. I'm truly honored to be here."

Danos earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and an Associate's Degree in General Studies from Nicholls State University.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ryan donates gameday suite to United Way for Saints home opener

Two groups from Capital Area United Way enjoyed premium seats for New Orleans' matchup vs. Tampa Bay

news

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry to have high school number retired in ceremony Friday

news

HBCU Legacy Bowl and NFL to host HBCU Combine

Events to showcase HBCU draft-eligible talent

news

'I'm here:' Jarvis Landry hosts sixth annual Jarvis Landry GiveBack

New Orleans Saints wide receiver organized a football camp for nearly 100 kids from his hometown parish

news

Tyrann Mathieu hosts 2022 Heart of a Badger youth football camp

New Orleans Saints safety welcomed over 300 kids to participate

news

Gayle Benson honored as 2021 recipient of Loving Cup

Award has been presented since 1901

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans team up with Second Harvest, WDSU to host donation drive for tornado relief

Fans can bring donations to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday

news

New Orleans Saints, Blue Cross Foundation ask for 2022 Angel Award nominations

Nominations for $25,000 grant awards open through April 8, 2022

news

Quarterback Geremy Hickbottom leads Team Gaither to victory in inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl

Defensive back Antwan Collier is Defensive MVP

news

Southern's Ladarius Skelton willing to change, adapt to play in HBCU Legacy Bowl and beyond

'I feel like God put me in a position to be great, and take chances with the opportunity'

news

Quarterback Aqeel Glass looking for separation through preparation during Legacy Bowl week

'The guy who's more prepared is always going to be ready'

news

Southern University receiver Marquis McClain attempting to stand out in HBCU Legacy Bowl

'Just another great opportunity to be able to showcase my talent'

Advertising