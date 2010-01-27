Lottery Winners Descend on Facility Throughout the Day

<span style="">Thousands of lucky fans, winners of the Saints' Super Bowl XLIV ticket lottery, descended on the Saints' training facility in Metairie throughout the day on Wednesday to pick up their coveted game tickets.

The lines, which at times snaked throughout the front parking lot and towards Elise Avenue, were orderly and filled with beaming season ticket holders. Fortunate lottery winners were also recipients of courtesy pizza from the official pizza partner of the Saints, Rotolo's Pizzeria. Over 30 boxes of pizza were brought by Rotolo's and helped satiate the appetites of the Saints fans.

"It goes to show that our sponsors are as excited as our fans are, which clearly makes sense because our sponsors are proudly some of our biggest supporters," said Saints Owner/Executive Vice President Rita Benson LeBlanc.

Ms. LeBlanc also lauded the cooperation the Saints received from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, stating, "we would like to especially thank the efforts of Sheriff Newell Normand and his staff of officers for their assistance in dealing with the crowds and helping everything run in a smooth and orderly fashion."