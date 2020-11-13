Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Linebacker Kwon Alexander feels a fit with New Orleans Saints defense, expects to play Sunday against San Francisco

'I'll be playing on Sunday. I'll be out there'

Nov 13, 2020 at 04:28 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

New Orleans Saints
Kwon Alexander takes the field for his first New Orleans Saints practice at Ochsner Sports Perforrmance Center on November 12, 2020.

﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ never has had to join a team during a season before, but the new New Orleans Saints linebacker believes that with this week of practice under his belt, he'll be ready to go in Sunday's game against San Francisco in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"It's just the terminology," Alexander said Friday. "I'm getting that down. Everything is going to be smooth this week, I'm going to have it down by Sunday.

"I'll be playing on Sunday. I'll be out there. I'm going to be out there working with the squad. I'm gonna be out there full go."

Definitely, that was the hope the Saints have for him after acquiring Alexander from San Francisco via trade Nov. 2. The six-year veteran started five games for the 49ers this season, but had his most productive seasons with Tampa Bay, from 2015-18. In 2016, the only year Alexander has played all 16 regular-season games, he had 145 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, seven passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

In Alexander's career, he has played six games against the Saints, so some of his new teammates are familiar with his ability.

"Kwon Alexander is a very good player, high energy, it seems like he was a real intelligent football player," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. "Obviously anyone who plays middle linebacker in the NFL has to be a smart, tough guy.

"He always came across as being that, a guy who was a quarterback of the defense, make a lot of calls, make a lot of adjustments, get guys lined up. (A) very explosive player, real good athlete, great speed and key and diagnose ability."

His defensive teammates have sensed that, also.

"Really good football player," linebacker Demario Davis said. "Plays with a ton of energy. Really smart. Incredible savviness at the linebacker position. Yeah, I think he's just going to fit right in.

"I feel like he came in and picked up the defense really quickly. Him and (linebackers) Coach (Michael) Hodges spent a lot of time together. They've done an incredible job. Of course, I'll probably be responsible for making a lot more, to checks on the field and just helping him with like a few of those.

"But he's a really smart guy. He's a veteran in the game. So I think he will be able to come in and lock in on the things that we are doing. It's probably similar to a lot of the things that he's done before."

Alexander said the Saints appear to be a great fit for his temperament and talents.

"I bring passion, love for the game, energy," he said. "I love to compete. I see they like to compete. I feel like I fit well in here and we're ready to take off."

