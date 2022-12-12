Khai Harley to participate in December's NFL Front Office Accelerator program

It was announced by the NFL today that New Orleans Saints Vice President of Football Administration Khai Harley has been selected to participate in its Front Office Accelerator on Tuesday and Wednesday at the December League Meeting in Dallas.

A continuation of the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator hosted at the Spring League Meeting in May 2022, ownership representatives across all 32 clubs will re-engage with 32 diverse general manager prospects, representing 28 clubs and the League Office.

The Front Office Accelerator will provide rising people of color and women front office prospects with the opportunity to strengthen relationships with club ownership and executives. Additionally, the NFL has curated content sessions with football operations experts and business and academic leaders to further drive participants' success in future front-office opportunities.