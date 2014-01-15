Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Willnelda

Video bio, photos and Q&A with 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Willnelda

Jan 14, 2014 at 07:39 PM

PHOTOS

First name: Willnelda

Age: 19

Hometown: New Orleans, La.

High school: O. Perry Walker High School

University: Xavier University

Degree/major:Psychology and Computer Science

Career goal:To become a child psychologist.

FAVORITES

Color: Red

Song: "The Climb" by Miley Cryus

Book: "Ella Enchanted" by Gail Carson Levine

Word: Ambition

Food: Crawfish pasta

Movie: "Salt" and "Wanted"

TV show: "Supernatural"

Pastime: Spending time with my family.

Lifetime goal: To help children overcome various things and make a difference.

Best habit: Dedication

Worst habit:Procrastination

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Getting to be a role model for younger girls.

Advice for younger girls: Never give up or let anyone tell you that you can't do something!

Trait you admire most in other people: Commitment

What is your most outstanding attribute: My drive to help others.

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: Mrs. Ingrid Muse and Karen Jones, they pushed me to where I am today.

If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Africa, to learn about my heritage.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saintsation Marshe named Sports Illustrated Cheerleader of the Week

The four year veteran participated in an exclusive photo shoot.
news

Introducing the 2017 Saintsations Team

Congratulation to the ladies of our field and appearance Saintsations teams!
news

Saintsations to host tryouts on April 8

Audition workshops also available to help participants prepare for the process.
news

2016 Junior Saintsations to perform at first New Orleans Saints preseason game

Workshop will be held Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1-4:30 p.m.
news

2016 New Orleans Saintsations team announced

The 33-member squad is divided into appearance, field teams
news

2016-17 New Orleans Saintsations Finalists

The 2016 Saintsations will be announced on Thursday
news

Saintsation of the Day - Zahara

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Zahara
news

Saintsation of the Day - Willnelda

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Willnelda
news

Saintsation of the Day - Taylor

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Taylor
news

Saintsation of the Day - Summer

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Summer
news

Saintsation of the Day - Shelley

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Shelley
news

Saintsation of the Day - Shelby

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Shelby
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising