Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Willnelda

First name: Willnelda

Age: 19

Hometown: New Orleans, La.

High school: O. Perry Walker High School

University: Xavier University

Degree/major:Psychology and Computer Science

Career goal:To become a child psychologist.

FAVORITES

Color: Red

Song: "The Climb" by Miley Cryus

Book: "Ella Enchanted" by Gail Carson Levine

Word: Ambition

Food: Crawfish pasta

Movie: "Salt" and "Wanted"

TV show: "Supernatural"

Pastime: Spending time with my family.

Lifetime goal: To help children overcome various things and make a difference.

Best habit: Dedication

Worst habit:Procrastination

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Getting to be a role model for younger girls.

Advice for younger girls: Never give up or let anyone tell you that you can't do something!

Trait you admire most in other people: Commitment

What is your most outstanding attribute: My drive to help others.

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: Mrs. Ingrid Muse and Karen Jones, they pushed me to where I am today.