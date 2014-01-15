Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Willnelda

First name: Willnelda
Age: 19
Hometown: New Orleans, La.
High school: O. Perry Walker High School
University: Xavier University
Degree/major:Psychology and Computer Science
Career goal:To become a child psychologist.
FAVORITES
Color: Red
Song: "The Climb" by Miley Cryus
Book: "Ella Enchanted" by Gail Carson Levine
Word: Ambition
Food: Crawfish pasta
Movie: "Salt" and "Wanted"
TV show: "Supernatural"
Pastime: Spending time with my family.
Lifetime goal: To help children overcome various things and make a difference.
Best habit: Dedication
Worst habit:Procrastination
Best thing about being a Saintsation: Getting to be a role model for younger girls.
Advice for younger girls: Never give up or let anyone tell you that you can't do something!
Trait you admire most in other people: Commitment
What is your most outstanding attribute: My drive to help others.
Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: Mrs. Ingrid Muse and Karen Jones, they pushed me to where I am today.
If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Africa, to learn about my heritage.