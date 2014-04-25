Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Heidi

Video bio, photos and Q&A with 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Heidi

Apr 24, 2014 at 09:05 PM

Heidi Photos

First name: Heidi

Age: 25

Hometown: Lake Charles, La.

High school: A.M. Barbe High School

University: Louisiana State University

Degree: Kinesiology – Human Movement Science

Career goal: To advance into a higher management position in the pharmaceutical sales field.

FAVORITES

Color: Purple

Song: "In My Life" by the Beatles

Book: "Redeeming Love" by Francine Rivers

Word: Defenestrate

Food: Old fashioned oatmeal

Movie: "Now and Then"

TV show: "The Office"

Pastime: Running

Lifetime goal: To be the successful mother and wife of a big family.

Best habit: I won't order an unhealthy meal, but I'll take a bite off of someone else's plate.

Worst habit: Laughing before the punch line.

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: The first game back in the Dome after winning the Super Bowl. I have never heard the fans that loud since (and the Dome can get pretty loud).

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Interacting with our fans at public appearances.

Advice for younger girls: Look for something positive in every situation.

Trait you admire most in other people: Honesty

What is your most outstanding attribute: Compassion

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: The late Sade May Mallard; for always being true to herself and a lifetime of giving.

If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Germany; so I could learn more about my family history and see where my grandparents grew up.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saintsation Marshe named Sports Illustrated Cheerleader of the Week

The four year veteran participated in an exclusive photo shoot.
news

Introducing the 2017 Saintsations Team

Congratulation to the ladies of our field and appearance Saintsations teams!
news

Saintsations to host tryouts on April 8

Audition workshops also available to help participants prepare for the process.
news

2016 Junior Saintsations to perform at first New Orleans Saints preseason game

Workshop will be held Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1-4:30 p.m.
news

2016 New Orleans Saintsations team announced

The 33-member squad is divided into appearance, field teams
news

2016-17 New Orleans Saintsations Finalists

The 2016 Saintsations will be announced on Thursday
news

Saintsation of the Day - Zahara

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Zahara
news

Saintsation of the Day - Willnelda

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Willnelda
news

Saintsation of the Day - Taylor

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Taylor
news

Saintsation of the Day - Summer

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Summer
news

Saintsation of the Day - Shelley

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Shelley
news

Saintsation of the Day - Shelby

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Shelby
Advertising