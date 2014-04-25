Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Heidi

First name: Heidi
Age: 25
Hometown: Lake Charles, La.
High school: A.M. Barbe High School
University: Louisiana State University
Degree: Kinesiology – Human Movement Science
Career goal: To advance into a higher management position in the pharmaceutical sales field.
FAVORITES
Color: Purple
Song: "In My Life" by the Beatles
Book: "Redeeming Love" by Francine Rivers
Word: Defenestrate
Food: Old fashioned oatmeal
Movie: "Now and Then"
TV show: "The Office"
Pastime: Running
Lifetime goal: To be the successful mother and wife of a big family.
Best habit: I won't order an unhealthy meal, but I'll take a bite off of someone else's plate.
Worst habit: Laughing before the punch line.
Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: The first game back in the Dome after winning the Super Bowl. I have never heard the fans that loud since (and the Dome can get pretty loud).
Best thing about being a Saintsation: Interacting with our fans at public appearances.
Advice for younger girls: Look for something positive in every situation.
Trait you admire most in other people: Honesty
What is your most outstanding attribute: Compassion
Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: The late Sade May Mallard; for always being true to herself and a lifetime of giving.
If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Germany; so I could learn more about my family history and see where my grandparents grew up.