Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Chelsey

First name: Chelsey
Age: 22
Hometown: Montz, La.
High school: St. Charles Catholic
University: Southeastern Louisiana University
Degree: Mass Communications
Career goal: To become a sports broadcaster
FAVORITES
Color: Turquoise
Song: "Unstoppable (Olympics Mix)" by Rascal Flatts
Book: "When God Winks" by Squire Rushnell
Word: Faith
Food: Crawfish bisque
Movie: "Act of Valor"
TV show: It is a tie between the "Ellen Degeneres Show" and "Friends."
Pastime: Spending time with my family and friends, fishing with my dad and playing with my puppy.
Lifetime goal: To drastically change someone's life and make a positive impact on as many people as possible.
Best habit: Praying daily
Worst habit: Forgetting to respond to text messages.
Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: Cheering on our team from the sidelines every Sunday and being a part of Super Bowl XLVII is something I will never forget.
Best thing about being a Saintsation: Being a role model and cheering on my favorite team!
Advice for younger girls: Never give up and always believe in yourself. "All things are possible for those who believe." – Mark 9:23
Trait you admire most in other people: Humility
What is your most outstanding attribute: I'm very outgoing and I can talk to anyone!
Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My teammates are role models to me. Each woman strives to be her best at all times and inspires me to do the same.
If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would travel to Australia, home to a pink lake! I would love to see it and go snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef.