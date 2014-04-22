Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Chelsey

First name: Chelsey

Age: 22

Hometown: Montz, La.

High school: St. Charles Catholic

University: Southeastern Louisiana University

Degree: Mass Communications

Career goal: To become a sports broadcaster

FAVORITES

Color: Turquoise

Song: "Unstoppable (Olympics Mix)" by Rascal Flatts

Book: "When God Winks" by Squire Rushnell

Word: Faith

Food: Crawfish bisque

Movie: "Act of Valor"

TV show: It is a tie between the "Ellen Degeneres Show" and "Friends."

Pastime: Spending time with my family and friends, fishing with my dad and playing with my puppy.

Lifetime goal: To drastically change someone's life and make a positive impact on as many people as possible.

Best habit: Praying daily

Worst habit: Forgetting to respond to text messages.

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: Cheering on our team from the sidelines every Sunday and being a part of Super Bowl XLVII is something I will never forget.

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Being a role model and cheering on my favorite team!

Advice for younger girls: Never give up and always believe in yourself. "All things are possible for those who believe." – Mark 9:23

Trait you admire most in other people: Humility

What is your most outstanding attribute: I'm very outgoing and I can talk to anyone!

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My teammates are role models to me. Each woman strives to be her best at all times and inspires me to do the same.