Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Chelsey

Video bio, photos and Q&A with 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Chelsey

Apr 22, 2014 at 04:18 AM

Chelsey Photos

First name: Chelsey

Age: 22

Hometown: Montz, La.

High school: St. Charles Catholic

University: Southeastern Louisiana University

Degree: Mass Communications

Career goal: To become a sports broadcaster

FAVORITES

Color: Turquoise

Song: "Unstoppable (Olympics Mix)" by Rascal Flatts

Book: "When God Winks" by Squire Rushnell

Word: Faith

Food: Crawfish bisque

Movie: "Act of Valor"

TV show: It is a tie between the "Ellen Degeneres Show" and "Friends."

Pastime: Spending time with my family and friends, fishing with my dad and playing with my puppy.

Lifetime goal: To drastically change someone's life and make a positive impact on as many people as possible.

Best habit: Praying daily

Worst habit: Forgetting to respond to text messages.

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: Cheering on our team from the sidelines every Sunday and being a part of Super Bowl XLVII is something I will never forget.

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Being a role model and cheering on my favorite team!

Advice for younger girls: Never give up and always believe in yourself.  "All things are possible for those who believe." – Mark 9:23

Trait you admire most in other people: Humility

What is your most outstanding attribute: I'm very outgoing and I can talk to anyone!

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My teammates are role models to me. Each woman strives to be her best at all times and inspires me to do the same.

If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would travel to Australia, home to a pink lake! I would love to see it and go snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saintsation Marshe named Sports Illustrated Cheerleader of the Week

The four year veteran participated in an exclusive photo shoot.
news

Introducing the 2017 Saintsations Team

Congratulation to the ladies of our field and appearance Saintsations teams!
news

Saintsations to host tryouts on April 8

Audition workshops also available to help participants prepare for the process.
news

2016 Junior Saintsations to perform at first New Orleans Saints preseason game

Workshop will be held Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1-4:30 p.m.
news

2016 New Orleans Saintsations team announced

The 33-member squad is divided into appearance, field teams
news

2016-17 New Orleans Saintsations Finalists

The 2016 Saintsations will be announced on Thursday
news

Saintsation of the Day - Zahara

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Zahara
news

Saintsation of the Day - Willnelda

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Willnelda
news

Saintsation of the Day - Taylor

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Taylor
news

Saintsation of the Day - Summer

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Summer
news

Saintsation of the Day - Shelley

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Shelley
news

Saintsation of the Day - Shelby

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Shelby
Advertising