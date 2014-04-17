Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Brooke Mixon

Apr 16, 2014 at 10:26 PM

First name: Brooke Mixon

Age: 22

Hometown: Ponchatoula, La.

High school: Ponchatoula High School

University: Southeastern Louisiana University

Degree: Business

Career goal: To successfully own and operate a clothing and sweets boutique.

FAVORITES

Color: Baby Blue

Song: "Last Kiss" by Pearl Jam

Book: "The Lovely Bones" by Alice Sebold

Word: Memories

Food: Thai cuisine and desserts

Movie: "A Knight's Tale"

TV show: "Bun Heads"

Pastime: Horseback riding, sports and painting

Lifetime goal: To enjoy each and every day of my life, the good, bad and indifferent.

Best habit: Remaining true to myself.

Worst habit: Never passing up dessert.

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far:Dancing with gold boots in our boots in celebration of my sister's life.

Best thing about being a Saintsation:Mentoring and teaching young girls in our Jr. Saintsation program. There is nothing better than seeing the excitment in a child's eyes when they are on the field.

Advice for younger girls:Your reputation follows you throughout your lifetime.

Trait you admire most in other people: Honesty

What is your most outstanding attribute:My quirky personality that allows me to be silly and make others laugh.

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life:Tommy Cooper has been a positive influence in my life. He has been awarded Volunteer of the Year in Ponchatoula for the endless hours he gives back to our community. He is selfless and inspires me to do my best.

If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why:There are so many places I dream of visiting. Next on my list would have to be Berlin, Germany to visit my foreign exchange student brother, Oliver.

2013 New Orleans Saintsation Brooke Mixon

Photos of 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Brooke Mixon. New Orleans Saints photos.

