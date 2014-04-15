Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Brittany

First name: Brittany
Age: 21
Hometown: Covington, La.
High school: Covington High School
University: Louisiana State University
Degree: Kinesiology
Career goal: To become an optometrist.
FAVORITES
Color: Blue
Song: "Livin' On a Prayer" by Bon Jovi
Book: "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Word: Charisma
Food: Italian and Mexican
Movie: "Remember the Titans"
TV show: "Dallas"
Pastime: Spending time with family and friends.
Lifetime goal: Have a successful career with a happy and healthy family.
Best habit: Eating healthy
Worst habit: Naps
Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: Being a part of Super Bowl XLVII
Best thing about being a Saintsation: Representing the Saints and Louisiana, all while doing something I love.
Advice for younger girls: With God, nothing is impossible. Always be yourself.
Trait you admire most in other people: Confidence
What is your most outstanding attribute: Positivity
Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: Allison Sortor
If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would visit every continent.
Photos of 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Brittany. New Orleans Saints photos.