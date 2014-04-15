Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Brittany

First name: Brittany

Age: 21

Hometown: Covington, La.

High school: Covington High School

University: Louisiana State University

Degree: Kinesiology

Career goal: To become an optometrist.

FAVORITES

Color: Blue

Song: "Livin' On a Prayer" by Bon Jovi

Book: "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Word: Charisma

Food: Italian and Mexican

Movie: "Remember the Titans"

TV show: "Dallas"

Pastime: Spending time with family and friends.

Lifetime goal: Have a successful career with a happy and healthy family.

Best habit: Eating healthy

Worst habit: Naps

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: Being a part of Super Bowl XLVII

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Representing the Saints and Louisiana, all while doing something I love.

Advice for younger girls: With God, nothing is impossible. Always be yourself.

Trait you admire most in other people: Confidence

What is your most outstanding attribute: Positivity

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: Allison Sortor