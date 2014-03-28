Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Fourth annual Fox 8 Saints Hall of Fame Reception/Auction set for May 18

The event will take place Sunday, May 18

Mar 28, 2014 at 08:29 AM

The 4th annual FOX 8 Saints Hall of Fame Reception/Auction is set for Sunday, May 18 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the New Orleans Saints indoor facility and cafeteria.

With all you can eat food and drink provided by Pigeon Caterers, Impastato's Restaurant and Bud Light, the event includes guided tours to see part of the Saints' and Pelicans' facilities. Patrons will have an opportunity to take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy and meet head coach Sean Payton, who will help with the auction.

The auction will include 20-22 outstanding items, including many New Orleans Saints items, prime tickets to a game and sideline passes, jerseys, helmets, a deluxe restaurant package and more.

The cost is $50 per person, payable BY CHECK in advance to: SAINTS HALL OF FAME
P.O. Box 640394
Kenner, LA 70064-0394

Tickets will be mailed promptly upon receipt of checks. All proceeds benefit the Saints Hall of Fame Museum, located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of Mercedes-Benz Superdome. For more information, call (504) 471-2192 or e-mail kentrahan@aol.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro characteristics off the field, too

Partnership with Scholars brings first location to New Orleans: 'I just go with the things I'm passionate about'
news

Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL becomes official

New Orleans Saints quarterback's retirement appeared on NFL transactions wire Friday, June 11
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis keeps the main thing, the main thing

'This platform gives me a lot of opportunities, but you've got to protect the platform'
news

Secondary coach Kris Richard adds championship pedigree to New Orleans Saints defense

'Just being around him the last few months, it's really been fun to be around him'
news

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith hopes to maximize availability for New Orleans Saints

'That's one of my biggest focuses'
news

New Orleans Saints won't alter approach to third preseason game

'We'll play a lot of players. That won't become the new 'last' one'
news

Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston use lessons learned from last season in preparation to become New Orleans Saints starting quarterback

'We'll build a little bit around that player accordingly. That's something we did when Drew first arrived here'
news

New Orleans Saints sign 2021 draft class

Six Saints draft selections signed to four-year contracts
news

New Orleans Saints re-sign CB Ken Crawley

Defensive veteran returns to New Orleans in 2021
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Murphy, Neal and Poling 

Saints add three to the offseason roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign three players, waive two
news

New Orleans Saints sign DT Albert Huggins

Huggins spent time on the rosters for Eagles, Patriots and Lions
Advertising