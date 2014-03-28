Fourth annual Fox 8 Saints Hall of Fame Reception/Auction set for May 18

The 4th annual FOX 8 Saints Hall of Fame Reception/Auction is set for Sunday, May 18 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the New Orleans Saints indoor facility and cafeteria.

With all you can eat food and drink provided by Pigeon Caterers, Impastato's Restaurant and Bud Light, the event includes guided tours to see part of the Saints' and Pelicans' facilities. Patrons will have an opportunity to take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy and meet head coach Sean Payton, who will help with the auction.

The auction will include 20-22 outstanding items, including many New Orleans Saints items, prime tickets to a game and sideline passes, jerseys, helmets, a deluxe restaurant package and more.

The cost is $50 per person, payable BY CHECK in advance to: SAINTS HALL OF FAME

P.O. Box 640394

Kenner, LA 70064-0394