Former Saints Head Coach Jim Mora To Visit Troops Overseas

Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Jim Mora wll be one of four coaches embarking on an NFL-USO Coaches Tour this summer. Mora, his son Jim L. Mora, who tutored the Saints secondary from 1992-96, Houston Texans Head Coach Gary Kubiak and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Ken Whisenhunt will soon travel to meet and greet members of the U.S. military for several days in the Persian Gulf.

The NFL and USO have organized overseas morale-building visits for 45 years. In 1966, the NFL teamed with the USO and became the first sports organization to send a group of players to Vietnam and other parts of Asia to demonstrate the league's support for America's troops.

Mora, who posted a 93-74 record with the Saints from 1986-96 and is the club's all-time leader in victories, later serving as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Hired by the Saints following the 1985 season, Mora turned the tide of the franchise and achieved a 12-3 mark in 1987, winning NFL Coach of the Year honors from the Associated Press, The Sporting News, and Pro Football Weekly. He led the Saints to their first four postseason appearances. Mora is a former marine himself who served active duty from 1957-60.